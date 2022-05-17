Deerfield boys track and field first, girls second at Pardeeville

At the Trailways Conference meet in Pardeeville, the Deerfield boys track and field team took first place, and the girls finished seventh, on Friday, May 13.
For the boys, senior Dayton Lasack went on a winning streak. Lasack won the 400-meter dash at 49.77 seconds. He also took first in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.22 seconds and won the 300-meter hurdles in 40.96 seconds. In the long jump, Lasack finished second with a mark of 20 feet.
Senior Vincent Mancheski threw second in the shot put with a mark of 42 feet and five inches. Mancheski scored seventh in the discus throw at 106 feet and one inch.
In the 800, sophomore Martin Kimmel finished third at two minutes and 5.47 seconds, while junior Tobias Arenz (2:08.39) took fourth. Kimmel ran second in the 1600 at 4:41.29.
Junior Pierce Manning took ninth in the high jump at five feet and four inches. In the pole vault, freshman Ben Wetzel finished fifth at 10 feet and six inches, while sophomore Parker Howard (9’ 0”) took eighth.
For the girls, junior Steffi Siewert won the 200-meter dash at 26.87 seconds. Siewert took first in the long jump at 16 feet and two inches, while freshman Maddie Kimmel (15’ 1”) finished sixth. Siewert finished third in the 100-meter dash at 13.02 seconds.
Junior Evie Mikkelson scored fifth in the shot put at 31 feet and 3.5 inches. Mikkelson finished fifth in the discus throw at 93 feet and 10 inches, while junior Alma Mikkelson took 10th at 86 feet and 10 inches.
In the 100-meter hurdles, freshman Brianna Ament finished sixth at 18.15 seconds. Sophomore Ella Arenz took ninth in the 800 at 2:40.27. Junior Maeci Johnson finished sixth in the pole vault at seven feet.
Team scores — boys: Deerfield 89, Horicon 72, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 58, Pardeeville 56, Princeton-Green Lake 54, Fall River 53, Markesan 47, Dodgeland 45, Wayland Academy 44, Palmyra-Eagle 44, Valley Christian 29, Parkview 28, Hustisford 26, Lourdes Academy 15, Madison Tri 13, Rio 12, Oakfield 8, Johnson Creek 5, Central Wisconsin Christian 3.
Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 128, Lourdes Academy 93, Randolph/Cambria Friesland 71, Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Johnson Creek 57, Madison Tri 54, Deerfield 50, Pardeeville 45, Valley Christian 44, Markesan 24, Rio 18, Palmyra-Eagle 16, Princeton-Green Lake 16, Fall River 15, Parkview 6, Hustisford 6, Horicon 1, Oakfield 1.