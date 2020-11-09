Local voters in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas leaned slightly more toward Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential election, than voters statewide.
In unofficial results, Biden captured 49.45 percent of the vote in Wisconsin, compared to Donald Trump’s 48.84 percent.
Locally, in an area that includes the Villages of Deerfield, Cambridge and Rockdale and Towns of Christiana, Deerfield, Oakland, Lake Mills, Cottage Grove and Medina, Biden took 56.2 percent, compared to Trump’s 42.3 percent, according to sources that include the Associated Press, Wisconsin Elections Commission, Dane County Clerk and Jefferson County Clerk.
State Assembly District 38Meanwhile, in the race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 38, challenger Melissa Winker, a Democrat, did better locally than she did districtwide against incumbent Barbara Dittrich, a Republican. Dittrich retained her seat by a districtwide 58.4 to 41.5 percent margin. Winker prevailed locally, however, 57.4 to 42.5 percent, in an area that includes the Villages of Deerfield, Cambridge and Rockdale and Towns of Christiana, Deerfield and Lake Mills.
State Assembly District 33
Republican Cody Horlacher took the Wisconsin State Assembly District 33 seat, beating Democrat Mason Becker, 52.8 to 47.1 percent. But locally, in the Town of Oakland, Becker did better, topping Horlacher 54.2 to 45.7 percent.
U.S. House District 2In the race for District 2 of the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Democrat Mark Pocan topped Republican challenge Peter Theron both locally and districtwide. Districtwide, Pocan won 69.7 to 30.3 percent. Locally, Pocan took 59.4 percent of the vote compared to 40.5 percent for Theron in an area that includes the Villages of Deerfield, Cambridge and Rockdale and Towns of Christiana, Deerfield, Cottage Grove and Medina.
U.S. House District 5And Republican Scott Fitzgerald won the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race by a districtwide margin of 60.1 to 39.9 percent against Democrat Tom Palzewicz. Palzewicz had more support locally, however, taking 51.8 percent of the vote in an area that includes part of the Village of Cambridge and the Towns of Oakland and Lake Mills, compared to 48 percent for Fitzgerald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.