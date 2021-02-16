Feb. 18 Art and Life Calendar

CAMBRIDGE
CAP Open Gym
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a weekly open gym every Sunday from Feb. 14 to March 28 from 2-3 p.m. in the Cambridge Elementary School gym at 802 W. Water Street. The open gym for 4K-4th graders is meant to help burn off some energy. Parents are recommended to stay and play. Masks, social distancing and personal water bottles will be required. Sign up through a Google Form on the CAP Facebook page.
Feb. 26: Native plant sale
The Lake Ripley Management District is offering its annual native plant sale until Friday, Feb. 26. Residents can order plants native to Wisconsin of a variety of color, size, bloom and sun needs. View available plants at www.Agrecal.com. Submit your order to the district by Feb. 26. More information: ripley@oaklandtown.com or (608) 423-4537.
March 2: Knit and sip
Kaleidoscope Fibers is holding a virtual knitting event over Zoom on Tuesday, March 2 from 6-8 p.m. Work on a knitting project with fellow crafters on a video conference call.
March 3: Wednesday Wake Up
The Cambridge Market is hosting a business networking group every other Wednesday, for local business owners to meet each other, collaborate and seek advice. The next meeting is Wednesday, March 3 from 7:45 — 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main Street. The event is limited to ten participants, following Dane County public health guidelines, register on social media. Face masks are required.
March 13: CAP Play Place
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is offering open play time once a month to families to play in the CAP C.A.R.E. rooms. CAP C.A.R.E. is opening its spaces at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street, on March 13 from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $6 for children ages 2-12, and free for chaperones. Pay at the door with exact cash, or pre-register at cambridgecap.net.
March 20: Winter challenge
The Cambridge Community Library is offering an enriched winter challenge from Dec. 21 to March 20, 2021. The challenge is meant to help people grow over the winter months, by setting goals and exploring different topics. Explore a new craft or hobby, practice mindfulness, practice healthy eating, learn about relationships, read a new author or genre or try out new physical fitness. The challenge offers suggestions in all these categories for ways to grow this winter. Submit a form, with at least three goals and how you fulfilled them, by March 20, 2021, and be entered to win prizes.
March 21: Winter StoryWalk
The Cambridge Community Library has now posted the pages for a Winter StoryWalk. Families can read a book as they walk around downtown Cambridge. Pages are located in the windows of businesses around Main Street. The pages will be up until March 21. The story posted is “Sneezy the Snowman” by Maureen Wright, about a snowman who gets a cold.
Oakland Conservation Club Hunter Safety
The 2021 hunter safety classes for the Oakland Conservation Club will be online this year, because of Covid-19 restrictions. After completion, there will be a mandatory in-person field day at the club grounds on March 27. Call Gary Schenck at 920-563-9194 or 920-723-2327 for course information and to reserve a spot for the field day.
Online art classes
The Cambridge Community Library is offering access to Creativebug, a virtual platform with thousands of art and craft video classes. This service is free with your library card, and includes downloadable patterns, templates and recipes. Access the website at www.creativebug.com/lib/cambridgelib .
DEERFIELD
Adult reading challenge
The Deerfield Public Library is offering an adult reading challenge this February. Participants can sign up through Beanstack, the library’s reading program portal. A list of suggested titles for the reading program can be found on the library’s website, or on a table outside the library on 12 W. Nelson Street. To sign up, visit deerfieldpubliclibrary.beanstack.org.
Deerfield Lions Club Flower Sale
To order a fresh cut bouquet, arranged by Avid Gardener in Cambridge, contact a Lion’s Club member or pre-order at https://deerfieldlions.org, beginning March 1. $20 per bouquet with drive-thru pickup at Nelson Young Lumber at 209 North Main Street, Deerfield on Tuesday, April 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. More information is on the Deerfield Lions Club Facebook page or email: deerfieldlionsclub@gmail.com.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
