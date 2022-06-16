After severe weather rolled through Dane County on Monday, the Emergency Management Department is working with local government officials to identify the severity of storm damage.
There are power outages across the county with the greatest concentration of outages in the cities of Monona, Madison and Middleton. Utility crews are diligently working to restore power as quickly as possible.
Although several Dane County sirens lost power, they are still operable because they operate on batteries. The power only recharges the batteries. When power is restored to the sirens, they make some minor noises. When the sirens are actually activated, they will sound at full volume for three minutes.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is making sure assistance is ready.
“I have been reaching out to Dane County departments and other local leaders to ensure Dane County can support emergency needs created by these storms. We remain ready to support our residents and first responders’ needs,” Parisi said.
Director of Emergency Management Charles A. Tubbs is assuring residents the warning system is ready.
“Dane County has invested in a warning system that works directly with the National Weather Service to provide immediate and direct emergency notifications to people in harm’s way,” Tubbs said. “If you received an emergency alert, seek shelter in a sturdy building and then look for more information about the situation.”
Dane County will continue to support emergency response efforts.