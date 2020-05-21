KOLBY KAPSNER

KOLBY KAPSNER

Cambridge High School

Sports you played in high school: Baseball

Favorite sports moment: Bus rides to and from games

Favorite school subject: History

GPA: 3.5

Post high school plans: Enlisted in the U.S. Army

Song you’re listening to right now: Summertime by Kenny Chesney

Favorite place to eat: Chick-fil-A

I like competing against: Deerfield

Motto/saying: “It’ll be alright”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.