Cambridge eyes virtual pen pal program between local seniors, students

Cambridge-area school staff and senior citizen advocates hope to connect older adults with Cambridge elementary students as part of a countywide virtual pen pal program.
The Computer Buddy program is run by the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Dane County. It matches local adults age 55 and older with elementary school students, who share twice-weekly blog posts that are carefully monitored by RSVP staff.
The Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network, a grassroots group looking to increase access to services for local seniors, is working with Cambridge Elementary School and RSVP on the effort. It is seeking up to 22 adults, age 55 and older, to become computer buddies.
To sign up, contact RSVP Associate Director Diana Jost at djost@rsvpdane.org.
Dane County Board District 37 Supervisor Kate McGinnity co-chairs the senior resource network with Laura Payne, who represents the Oakland area on the Jefferson County Board. McGinnity said this week that including her and Payne, four Cambridge volunteers had signed up so far.
RSVP has offered a Computer Buddy program in Dane County school districts since 2002. RSVP Associate Director Diana Jost said it began as an email program, before shifting to a blogging platform called Kidblog.
Teacher Katie Mosey has volunteered her fourth-grade class to be the first group of Cambridge students for the program.
Mosey and Cambridge Elementary School principal Chris Holt said they hope to start the program this spring, before the end of the school year. But plans are still in the works, Mosey said, as families and seniors sign up.
Mosey said she volunteered her class because she usually has them write paper letters to pen pals in Stevens Point. That isn’t happening this year due to Covid-19, she said; the Computer Buddy program was a good alternative.
Mosey called it “a neat opportunity… with the pandemic, to make people feel more connected.”
Holt said CES will “start small” this year, with just one pilot classroom and maybe expand in the future.
“I really hope we can find the adult computer buddies out there that are willing to participate,” Holt said.
Safety
RSVP Dane County is responsible for recruiting senior volunteers for the program.
They’ll be background checked and trained by RSVP. Teachers also undergo training, and families sign a parent consent form.
Once computer buddies are matched, adults and students write to each other using Kidblog, a secure blogging platform.
Blog posts are read by RSVP staff before they’re shared with either buddy, Jost said.
And computer buddies only communicate over Kidblog, she added. They don’t exchange any contact information, or even last names.
“It’s a well-known program, it’s a safe program. There’s a lot of regulation,” Jost said.
Holt said the security measures “really sold it with us.”
It’s like “old-fashioned pen-pals, except there’s a safeguard in between,” he said.
Older adults who want to participate can register as Dane County RSVP volunteers, even if they live in Jefferson County, if it’s just to participate in the Cambridge program, Jost said.
Jost noted that RSVP received a grant to provide iPads or Chromebooks to senior volunteers who would like to be a Computer Buddy don’t otherwise have access to a device.
Benefits
McGinnity, Jost, Mosey and Holt all agreed that the benefits of the program are broad.
Jost said she’s seen participants forge an “intergenerational connection.”
The program gives both the students and seniors somebody to connect with “that understands and really cares,” she said.
Mosey called it an opportunity for students to “learn from your elders and your community.”
Holt said the program “fits nicely” into CES’ digital literacy and writing curriculum.
“Learning to write a friendly letter, learning to write an email, that will be important for them someday,” Mosey said.
It offers local seniors some much-needed connection too, organizers said, especially during the isolated Covid-19 era.
“We’re always looking for new ways that we can reach out (to) make people feel less alone,” McGinnity said.
There are “so many individuals who are forced to be confined to their apartment or home,” due to Covid-19, Holt agreed. “You worry about the isolation that some folks have right now.”
This is an opportunity to “get some interaction that could be desperately needed,” he said.
And, Holt said it’s a way for senior volunteers who might normally be helping in CES classrooms, but can’t right now, stay engaged in the school district.
