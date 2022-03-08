We are writing in support of Courtney Reed Jenkins for Cambridge School District Board of Education.
Our family moved to the Cambridge area almost seven years ago and, although we live in Deerfield, we chose to open-enroll our children to the Cambridge Schools. We chose CSD because of the outstanding quality of the schools and the impressive educators that work in the district.
We vote Deerfield, but the Cambridge schools are where our children go. The choices you make for the Board of Education are important to us and the community as a whole.
We’ve known Courtney Reed Jenkins and her family since moving here, and our children are in the same grade at NMS. Courtney has always been kind with her listening ear and generous with her knowledge in education. She has passion for inclusion, advocating for every child to belong.
She works hard to ensure that families can express their own values for their own children while also respecting the values of the community and the diversity of opinion within the district. She wants all families to find an education option and the support that they need in their home school district. Her leadership and wise counsel have been invaluable to this community.
Courtney has been on the CSD Board of Education for the last five years. We’ve witnessed her fiscal responsibility for the district and transparency as a voter and taxpayer. She brings twenty years of experience as an educator. Courtney has shared with us that she is committed to making education in Cambridge both challenging and well-rounded. We especially appreciate that she strives to make schools safe for all children.
Please vote to retain Courtney Reed Jenkins on our Board of Education!