A Marshall developer wants to build a new $4.5 million senior housing complex on Deerfield’s south side, with about 60 independent living units.
The proposal was discussed at a planning commission meeting on July 20 and briefly mentioned at a July 27 village board meeting. The village board didn’t take any action on the plans on July 27.
In a July 14 letter to the village, sister companies Little Creek Construction and Little Creek Management of Marshall said the project on Autumn Wood Drive would consist of three buildings with 20 units each, for seniors age 55 and older. Construction would progress in phases, with each additional building going up based on demand, they said.
The companies noted in a recent letter to the village that they specialize in developing “luxury apartment homes with higher grade finishes.” They have developed multi-family projects in recent years in Sun Prairie, DeForest, Fitchburg and Madison, and said amenities in Deerfield would include surface and garage parking.
The companies said demand for quality senior housing is high in the Dane County area as older residents seek to downsize away from single-family homes but are not ready yet to for assisted living or nursing home care.
Village Board member Scott Tebon, who chairs the village’s Planning Commission, said on July 27 that this “could be a really nice addition to the community and serve a need that we have for more senior housing.” Tebon also called the company’s projects in other area communities “really impressive.”
The project is proposed to be located in the village’s TIF District #4.
TIF District #4 was created in 2007 on the village’s south side. It stretches from Highway 73 westward, encompassing the intersection of Washburn Road, the Majestic Manor Drive neighborhood and the Deerfield Plaza shopping center developed in the 1970s that today contains Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, The Pickle Tree restaurant, a used car lot and a former grocery store now used by solar installer SpeedSolar as a warehouse.
The planning commission also discussed at its July 20 meeting, and the village board heard a brief report on July 27, about two recent requests for grants through the village’s TIF district #3. And it heard an update on one slowly progressing project, a new Chinese-Peruvian fusion restaurant, that was awarded a TIF grant in 2019.
Seeking the two tax incremental finance grants to make improvements to their buildings are a service station that wants to expand onto an adjacent lot and the new owners of two abutting Main Street buildings that formerly housed an antiques mall and a beauty salon.
Deerfield Tire and Auto
Funding from the village’s TIF district #3 would help it expand onto a recently purchased adjacent site, Deerfield Tire and Auto, 120 N. Main St., said in a recent TIF grant application.
Deerfield Tire and Auto owner Troy Feltz said he has bought and plans to demolish a Steven Bilsky Builders building at 116 N. Main St., and would like to grow onto that property.
TIF district #3 encompasses Main Street and Deerfield Fireman’s Park and also stretches eastward to High Street, northward and southward to just past the Glacial Drumlin State Bike Trail and to Liberty Street and westward through developer Don Tierney’s Savannah Parks neighborhood and Savannah Park. The village began in 2019 offering grants to property owners in TIF District #3 to upgrade their buildings and to make other improvements.
Feltz said in his application he expects his total costs to amount to about $441,000, and is asking for $159,000 in TIF funds to offset that.
Feltz also noted that he is additionally, privately investing in more lift stations, at a cost of about $68,000, that he is not seeking TIF aid for.
“This project will allow this business to expand in-place rather than seeking a new location outside the village,” Feltz’s application said. “Building a new building and giving the existing one a facelift and new signage will also greatly improve curb appeal of the village since it is one of the first properties you see when entering the community from the north.”
Deerfield Tire and Auto opened in 2017 on the site of the former, longtime D&J Service Center. It now has three full-time technicians and three service lifts, “and due to increasing demand, we are struggling to meet our customer automotive and repair needs,” Feltz wrote in his July 9 letter to the village.
Old Deerfield Antiques
The second request for TIF district #3 funding would help new owners renovate two abutting historic buildings at 37 and 35 N. Main St., the former Old Deerfield Antiques mall and an adjacent beauty salon.
Laine and Scott Goldman recent purchased the buildings and said in a their TIF grant application that they plan to renovate the interior and exterior, including restoring floors and ceilings, upgrading lighting, plumbing and electrical systems, restoring woodwork, installing new windows and doors, tuck-pointing, and making HVAC and furnace upgrades. They have already removed dated awnings, which they said in their application has “alone brought positive change.”
The Goldmans are requesting about $97,000 in TIF aid. The application noted that they privately invested $243,00 to purchase the buildings and have already put more than $10,000 of their own money into renovations. They also plan to renovate two apartments above the former antiques mall that closed in 2019, and a living quarters behind the former beauty salon, “to accommodate a highly-desired work-live situation.”
In the TIF application, the Goldmans said the two buildings “are historic centerpieces of Deerfield’s Main Street, and renovating them to reflect their history will greatly enhance the appeal of downtown… bringing back the luster inside and out… and make them more attractive and move-in ready for new businesses.”
“It’s time to start bringing back the beautiful old architecture and showing off what the village of Deerfield has to offer,” the application said, noting that the goal is to restore the buildings “to the way they looked 100 years ago,” while at the same time making the upgrades necessary for them to be usable by modern businesses.
Before it was an antiques mall, 37 N. Main St. was for many years an M&A grocery store. The Goldmans noted in their TIF application that they have been “working with and encouraging several upscale food markets and restaurants,” to consider the site once the renovations are complete.
Chifa
The village board also unanimously voted on July 27 to extend until Sept. 30 the deadline for completion of work on a new downtown Chinese-Peruvian restaurant, that is being funded by TIF district #3 .
In a July 22 letter to the village, owner Wilfredo Dextra said he expects his restaurant Chifa to open in mid-October at 28-30 N. Main St.
The village board voted in Oct. 2019 to award a $67,000 business grant to Wilfredo and Claudia Dextra, who had then purchased the building and were in the process of renovating it.
The Dextras said in their grant application that they hoped to offer “moderately priced” family-friend food and that the restaurant will be hiring kitchen help. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress on the renovation and opening, the Dextras have said in recent months.
