2021 Dane County Fair will happen in-person in Madison

After going virtual last year, the 2021 Dane County Fair will go on, as in the past, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
In a release today the Dane County Fair Association, Inc., with support from Dane County and Alliant Energy Center, said it "is excited" about the decision to hold the fair July 15-18 and to have it be open to the public.
"This decision was not taken lightly, and modifications will be made to the fair to provide a safe environment for our youth exhibitors, volunteers, partners, staff, vendors, and our attendees," the release said.
"After many conversations with Alliant Energy Center, the Dane County executive’s office, and Public Health Madison Dane County, the Dane County Fair Association, Inc. Board of Directors feel that Dane County’s response to the pandemic and access to vaccines is helping the county move in the right direction with 38.2% of Dane County residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (as of March 30, 2021),it continued.
"The Fair Board is pleased for the opportunity to host the fair for the youth of Dane County and the community and will follow the recommended health guidelines and regulations in place at the time of the fair."
"Dane County is proud to partner with the fair and help safely return a summer tradition to our Alliant Energy Center," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.
As plans for the fair move forward, updates will be announced at danecountyfair.com as details are finalized.
Detail released today include:
• Youth will be able to exhibit most projects (animal and non-animal).
• Youth exhibits will be judged during the traditional Fair Week, July 13-18.
• Youth entries will open Wednesday, April 21, and close Thursday, June 3.
• Animal education requirements submission deadline is June 15.
• For non-animal projects, project check-in will be scheduled through the entries process and start the weekend prior to Fair Week; project check-out will also be scheduled at time of entry submission and run a few days post-fair. During the check-in and check-out process, current pandemic restrictions and regulations will be honored. Judging will be scheduled in advance and performed over an online video conferencing platform.
• For animal projects, there will be no change in schedule. Move-in will be Wednesday, July 14, and move-out is Sunday, July 18. The fair is prepared to move to one-day shows for some species departments if needed. Judging will be in-person respecting current pandemic restrictions and regulations. Additional health regulations will be required for some species; noted in the fair’s Premium Book. Plans for the meat animal sale and small animal market sale are to be determined and will be managed by those respective committees.
“The Dane County Fair Association’s decision to host this year’s fair was made after careful consideration of our ability to host a safe event for all participants with input from Dane County and the Alliant Energy Center,” said Dick Straub, President of the Dane County Fair Association, Inc. “We look forward to re-establishing our county fair tradition to highlight the hard work and accomplishments of our county’s youth and to provide a safe and enjoyable family experience.”
The release also said that "the Dane County Fair understands that some within the community may not feel comfortable attending the fair this year. So, to spread the fair spirit to all, the Dane County Fair will be showcasing the youth exhibitor projects and some of the fair’s attractions during and post-fair week on the fair’s website and social media channels."
With the cancellation of last year’s fair, the Dane County Fair Association, Inc. sustained a substantial financial loss and is asking for the community’s support by becoming a Friend of the Fair.
