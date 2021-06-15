Fire and EMS Commission sets June 24 meeting at CHS

The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission will take input from local residents on the proposed expansion of the Cambridge and fire and EMS station, when it holds a meeting at Cambridge High School next week.
Commission meetings are normally held at the Oakland Town Hall or at the fire and EMS station on West Main Street in Cambridge.
Moving to the high school for its June 24 meeting comes as the commission’s Building Review Committee is weighing bringing back a new project proposal after 3 of 5 area referendums to fund the expansion failed in April referendums.
Part of the committee’s charge is to hear from community members on why the April 6 referendums failed in Cambridge, the town of Oakland and town of Christiana, passing only in the town of Lake Mills and Rockdale. It will ultimately bring a recommendation to the commission on how to proceed.
The April referendums aimed to have the five towns and villages split the $6.5 million project cost.
The June 24 commission meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the CHS gym.
The Building Review Committee next meets at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at the fire and EMS station, 271 W. Main St. in Cambridge.
Both meetings are open to the public.