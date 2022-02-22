Cambridge senior meals stayed drive-up long after other sit-down lunches resumed

For nearly two years, senior lunches have been drive-up only at the Amundson Community Center in Cambridge, lagging other area programs that months ago brought back sit-down meals.
The Deerfield Community Center resumed twice-weekly sit-down meals last June after 15 months of delivering to seniors’ homes. They’re followed by a social hour of BINGO and euchre.
The Cambridge Community Activity Program, meanwhile, resumed its monthly Senior Luncheons last May. They’re held at restaurants and other local sites and have included live music, BINGO or other entertainment.
The Amundson Community Center noon meals, meanwhile, have remained drive-up every Tuesday and Friday as a Dane County program, while the county has held tight to its public health protocols.
Now, at last, that’s about to change as the county allows its most recent COVID-19 emergency health order to sunset on March 1.
McFarland Senior Outreach Director Lori Andersen confirmed in an email on Monday, Feb. 21, that “limited in-person dining” will resume in Cambridge on Tuesday, March 1.
She noted that, initially, a maximum of eight people will be allowed to eat in-person, and a reservation will be required by calling Andersen at (608) 838-7117.
“Those who are hesitant to return,” and those who call for a reservation after the eight-attendee cap is reached can still receive a drive-up meal, Andersen said. A reservation will also still be required for drive-up.
The suggested donation for a meal is $4.
Andersen said the hope is to “gradually add more folks until we return to full capacity by mid-April.”
2 Years of Drive-Up
It’s been nearly two years since Dawn Wallace, her team of volunteers at the Amundson Community Center in Cambridge and the seniors they serve lunch to twice a week made a shift they thought would be temporary.
Wallace, nutrition manager for the McFarland Senior Outreach Program that coordinates through Dane County to provide lunches in Cambridge and other nearby communities, acutely recalls the date everything changed: March 19, 2020.
Since then, at noon every Tuesday and Friday, she’s walked hot lunches bundled in plastic grocery sacks out to seniors’ waiting in cars. In the winter, she dons her coat and hat to do so.
On a Friday earlier this month, the line of cars began queuing near the Cambridge Community Library entrance and then flowed past the community center front door, where Wallace was waiting with meals and a determination to fit in as much conversation as possible in the minute or so she had with each senior before the line moved on.
Wallace, who’s coordinated the Cambridge senior meals for 17 years, said through she and her volunteer crew will carry on through the rest of February as they have throughout the pandemic.
The week before Valentines’ Day, she prepared to carry out to cars a meal of meatballs and gravy, salad, fruit, milk and butterscotch pudding. To that she added for each recipient a hand-decorated paper sack with Valentines candy and a Valentines card, a photocopied paper puzzle packet and a newsletter with a heart-health focus.
Wallace said most of the older people who once came to the sit-down meals have appeared in the twice-weekly drive through line, although over the two years “we’ve had some people who have gone into assisted living or have passed away,” she said. And, there have been some new faces, she said.
This program hasn’t delivered to seniors’ homes, Wallace noted. That need is filled by a different effort in Cambridge, organized by a local restaurant and churches who provided the volunteer delivery.
Past sit-down meals at the Amundson Community Center, Wallace said, were about more than ensuring attendees had access to healthy food. The gatherings were also a chance to socialize and for seniors to casually visit with the outreach team, who made a point to notice whether participants were okay on a variety of levels.
That this interaction has been condensed to a minute or so through a car window, has been one of the hardest transitions of the pandemic, Wallace said.
Standing in the cold on a recent Friday, Wallace chatted with seniors as they drove up about the results of recent medical appointments, did her best to quickly ascertain their physical and mental state given her long-time familiarity and just for fun bantered about the upcoming Super Bowl.
“Do you need someone to help you?” she asked one man, who’d been struggling with phone issues. Confident that was resolved, she handed over a meal.
“Okay dear, have a good weekend, and be careful,” she called, waving as he drove away.
“How have you been feeling?” she asked another senior, about a medical situation. “Just keep trying to do as much as you can.”
“I’m so happy we can lighten your day,” Wallace added, as the car began to pull away. “You always have such a good attitude, so positive.”
Sue Christianson, of Cambridge, used to regularly attend the sit-down meals. She said she has appreciated the food and the brief visits.
“That we can get food at least twice a week, especially when you live alone like I do, is really important,” Christianson said.
“Dawn and the volunteers are wonderful,” she added. “They’re always right here to answer questions and the food is always there. This is badly needed in the community.”
Another senior said he’s been glad for Wallace’s “generous personality.”
“She’ll take some time with you. It’s not like ‘here’s your food, get going,’” he said.
The meal pick-up line “is not like McDonald’s,” agreed Hans Bralten. “I think the older people really appreciate that. We look forward to it,” adding that it would be nicer, though, if Wallace didn’t have to wear a face mask.
“Everybody’s got those masks on,” Bralten said. “It’s so impersonal, you can’t even look at their faces.”
Richard Becker, a daily caregiver for his 94-year-old mother-in-law, said their family still isn’t yet comfortable with the idea of taking her to an in-person meal.
“We don’t want to get the virus near her,” he said. “If they were to go back inside, we wouldn’t be able to attend, so this has been important.”
Becker added that he’s grateful someone else is cooking their lunch twice a week, as he concentrates on other caregiving tasks.
“That’s been very good,” he said, adding that “we know they work hard doing this. It’s a blessing.”
Wallace said she hopes to see Becker’s mother-in-law, Louise Eastland, soon.
“We miss visiting with her, she was such a delight,” Wallace said.
As the line wound down, Wallace said she felt good about those she’d briefly seen.
“I know they’re safe, that they’re okay,” she said, adding that “I can tell just by looking at them their disposition, if their attitude is positive or negative.”
And she’s made a mental note about those who didn’t show up.
“I have contact information for their family members, if I don’t hear from them,” she said.
Wallace said the menu hasn’t changed since meals shifted to drive-through, but the prep, “the packaging, keeping it sanitized, carrying it out,” has been more work.
She wistfully recalled the pre-pandemic sit-down gatherings that concluded with birthday cakes and special holiday activities.
“We did fun things like that,” Wallace said.
She remembers attendees reminiscing about Cambridge’s past, and visiting across tables.
She’s eagerly anticipating, on March 1, greeting them inside the door.
“That’s what I’m looking forward to,” she said. “Just seeing everybody, and their smiling faces.”