Cambridge school district lifts outdoor mask rule

Cambridge students will not be required to wear masks outdoors at school buildings, beginning Wednesday, May 19.
The Cambridge School Board voted on May 17 to allow students to forgo masks outdoors, but will continue to require then indoors until the end of the school year.
This means that students at recess and playing sports won’t have to wear face coverings, administrators said.
This decision came the night before Public Health Madison & Dane County weighed in on new guidelines that were expected to loosen masking rules.
Dane County announced May 18 that effective June 2, all public health orders regarding masks and gathering limits would end. But until then, mask-wearing is still required indoors.
The school board said it opted to continue indoor mask wearing for the rest of the school year, regardless of any Dane County updated orders, for the sake of continuity.
Board member Jay Fisher questioned why the district wouldn’t eliminate the indoor masking requirement as soon as Dane County gave the green light.
“I am concerned that if we don’t start the conversation now, I’m fearful that this will extend into the summer,” Fisher said. “We may be losing people from this community.”
Changing indoor masking requirements, this late in the year, would “upset the apple cart in a significant way,” said Superintendent Bernie Nikolay.
“We’ve got just a couple weeks of school left,” Nikolay said. “To change our inside rules with so many unvaccinated students, we didn’t think that was a prudent thing to do.”
“I feel very strongly that we stay with masks for the next three weeks,” agreed board member Courtney Reed Jenkins. “There has been so much change for kids...I feel like it’s a community coming together to do the best we can do in the midst of a global pandemic.”
Summer school classes in Cambridge, however, will not require indoor masking, thanks to the new Dane County order. The school board voted to lift its mask restrictions during summer school if Dane County were to allow that.
Public comment
A handful of unmasked parents and community members showed their support for eliminating masks altogether, asking the board to stop requiring masks both inside and outside school buildings.
“This has been really hard for our children. I don’t think everything is being considered. Everyone has different situations,” said parent Samantha Fisher. “(I’m) hoping that we can resolve this and come to an agreement to not wear masks.”
Parents asked the school board to leave the decision of whether students wear masks up to parents.
One community member accused the district of discrimination by forcing people to wear masks in school buildings. Another called the school district negligent for allegedly not honoring medical exemptions.
Reed Jenkins responded by thanking students and families, and school leadership, “who have rolled again and again and again with the changes in the face of a global pandemic, where the information is coming out in real time,” for their flexibility.