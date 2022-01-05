Jan. 6 - Jan. 13 Cambridge K-8 School Meals Jan 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thurs., Jan. 6Chicken strips, cheese pizza, salad, mashed potatoes, mixed fruitFri., Jan. 7Chicken Alfredo, cheese pizza, corn, salad, garlic toast, SideKick's SlushieMon., Jan. 10Breaded chicken patty on a bun, French bread cheese pizza, mixed veggies, baby carrots, diced peachesTues., Jan. 11Lasagna roll up, French bread cheese pizza, broccoli, baby carrots, garlic toast, mixed fruitWed., Jan. 12The Max cheese sticks, baby carrots, corn, strawberry cupThurs., Jan. 13tacos, French bread cheese pizza, refried beans, salad, apple slices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now In coming 2-year election cycle, more local poll workers will have Republican Party ties Cambridge girls basketball wins Hall of Honor Tournament, defeat Poynette as Brooklyn Stenklyft records 24 points Cambridge EMS reaches paramedic union contract A new village hall, library expansion vision and south-side changes topped Deerfield news in 2021 Public Service Commission sets Jan. 20 Koshkonong Solar public hearings Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!