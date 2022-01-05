Thurs., Jan. 6

Chicken strips, cheese pizza, salad, mashed potatoes, mixed fruit

Fri., Jan. 7

Chicken Alfredo, cheese pizza, corn, salad, garlic toast, SideKick's Slushie

Mon., Jan. 10

Breaded chicken patty on a bun, French bread cheese pizza, mixed veggies, baby carrots, diced peaches

Tues., Jan. 11

Lasagna roll up, French bread cheese pizza, broccoli, baby carrots, garlic toast, mixed fruit

Wed., Jan. 12

The Max cheese sticks, baby carrots, corn, strawberry cup

Thurs., Jan. 13

tacos, French bread cheese pizza, refried beans, salad, apple slices

