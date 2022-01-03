DEERFIELD GIRLS BASKETBALL Deerfield girls basketball defeats Delavan-Darien csteed csteed Author email Jan 3, 2022 1 hr ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Demons (7-5) made easy work of Delavan-Darien (1-8) with a 49-20 victory on Wednesday, Dec. 29.Junior guard Steffi Siewert had a game-high 17 points. Sophomore guard Kylee Lonigro hit four 3-pointers, recording 12 points and junior forward Moli Haak scored 10 points.Deerfield 49, Delavan-Darien 20Deerfield 26 23 — 49Delavan-Darien 13 7 — 20Deerfield (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Siewert 7, 0-1, 17, Lonigro 4, 0-0, 12, Haak 4, 2-2, 10, Brattlie 2, 0-0, 5, Fischer 2, 0-0, 4, Winger 0, 1-2, 1. Totals 19, 3-5, 49.Delavan-Darien (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Crull 4, 3-4, 11, Green 0, 2-2, 2, Chaney 1, 0-0, 2, Terpstra 1, 0-0, 2, Quartucci 0, 2-2, 2, Logterman 0, 1-2, 1. Totals 6, 8-13, 20.Three pointers — Deerfield (Lonigro 4, Siewert 3, Brattlie) 8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deerfield Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you