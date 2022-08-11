Ben Timp and Mark Marsh work in the Cambridge Farm to School garden at the Severson Learning Center on May 22. The group has planted raspberry bushes, potatoes and birdhouse gourds, to be used for various Farm to School programming.
The final summer concert will be on Friday, Aug. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at veterans park, 100 E. Main Street. This is part of the Cambridge Arts Council annual summer concert series. The Driftless will perform and the Cambridge Lions Club will grill pizzas.
Saturday, Aug. 13: Community Fun Day
East Koshkonong Lutheran Church will hold its Community Fun Day on Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. at 454 E. Church Street. Event includes snacks, inflatables to play on, outdoor games, a storytime tent, face painting, crafts, live music and food carts. Donations will be collected for local food pantries.
Saturday, Aug. 13: Farm to School work day
Cambridge Farm to School will host a volunteer work day on Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Severson Learning Center on Oakland Road. Volunteers will help care for the perennial gardens, planting hazelnut tree hedge, weeding and doing overall maintenance.
Wednesday, Aug. 17: PFLAG Meeting
The next PFLAG meeting, a group created to support LGBTQ+ people and their families. The chapter will meet Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Millie’s Coffee and Eatery, 214 Main Street.
Friday, Aug. 19: Friday Flicks
The Cambridge Community Library will screen the movie “The Lost City” on Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The story starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum follows a romance novelist on a book tour who gets wrapped up in a kidnapping attempt.
Saturday, Aug. 20: Canvas workshop
Anew Vintage Dream is holding a canvas artwork workshop on Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. at 1 Mill Street.
Deerfield
July 29-Aug. 21: Blooms and Butterflies
Schuster’s Farm, 1326 U.S. Highway 12, will host its third-annual Blooms and Butterflies event on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 29 to Aug. 21. The farm will have fields of flowers for photos, wagon rides, animals to visit, food for sale and live music. The live music will run on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8:30 p.m., and Sundays from 12:30-3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13: Deerfield Farmers Market
The next Deerfield Farmers Market will be Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at 206 S. Main Street. The recurring market offers produce, arts and crafts, and other items for sale by area vendors.
