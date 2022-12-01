hot Balanced scoring leads Cambridge girls basketball to a victory over Poynette By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Dec 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four Cambridge girls basketball players reached double figures in a 56-41 win over Poynette on Thursday, December 1 at Poynette High School. Mayah Holzhueter to continue basketball career at UW-OshkoshSophomore Brooke Stenklyft had a game-high 15 points. Sophomore Megan Bernhardt and junior Saveea Freeland each scored 14 points. Cambridge softball: Saveea Freeland verbally commits to Illinois StateSenior Kayla Roidt made three 3-pointers and one field goal to finish with 11 points. Junior Julia Schneider also scored two points. Cambridge softball win first ever regional title with upset wins over Brodhead, Lakeside LutheranCambridge is 3-2 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie graduate thrives at UW-Madison, earns spot on cheer team Former Waunakee food service director accused of fraud Boys basketball: Gallagher's last second shot sinks Reedsburg in Lodi's season opener Sun Prairie East will rely on athleticism Waterloo School District makes budget cuts, prepares for spring referendum Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin