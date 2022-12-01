Four Cambridge girls basketball players reached double figures in a 56-41 win over Poynette on Thursday, December 1 at Poynette High School.

Mayah Holzhueter to continue basketball career at UW-Oshkosh

Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft had a game-high 15 points. Sophomore Megan Bernhardt and junior Saveea Freeland each scored 14 points.

Cambridge softball: Saveea Freeland verbally commits to Illinois State
Cambridge softball win first ever regional title with upset wins over Brodhead, Lakeside Lutheran

Tags