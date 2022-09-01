The future of repairs to Blue Jay Way are now in question after the Town of Oakland sent a letter to the Cambridge Village Board requesting that it pass an ordinance to annex the road. Several members of the Cambridge Village Board immediately expressed their opposition to the request.
“That’s a hard no for me,” village board member Paula Hollenbeck said at the board’s Aug. 23 meeting. “The only way I would annex that road is if every house on that road was annexed. Because if we annex that road, we have to take the road to village standards, and we cannot charge the assessment fees to properties that aren’t in the village.”
Board member Ted Kumbier agreed with Hollenbeck, saying that this is the same conversation the two municipalities have had for more than 10 years.
The short-term plan for Blue Jay Way, which has fallen into increasing disrepair over the past several years, was to complete a mill and overlay, a paving process where a layer of the old asphalt will be removed and new asphalt will be added on top of the deteriorating road in front of Cambridge High School.
The Oakland Town Board solicited bids for the work following a May 26 meeting of the Blue Jay Way Subcommittee, composed of members from both Cambridge and Oakland. Meeting minutes show that the subcommittee agreed to split evenly the cost of the mill and overlay project, which is estimated to cost about $74,000.
Cambridge’s board approved to pay its half, $37,000, at the village board’s July 12 meeting and Oakland’s board approved to pay its half at the town board’s July 19 meeting. However, meeting minutes from the Oakland meeting state that the board approved paying its half of the project “on the condition the Village of Cambridge pass an ordinance to annex Blue Jay Way prior to the beginning of construction.”
An intergovernmental agreement between Oakland and Cambridge created in 2006, and renewed in 2016, left Blue Jay Way in the town but put responsibility for maintenance on the village.
The debates have largely centered around who owns the roads and the definition of “maintenance” in the intergovernmental agreement, with Cambridge arguing that the agreement limits the village’s responsibility to routine maintenance like plowing. Large reconstructions and upgrades, the village argues, is Oakland’s responsibility to plan and fund.
Oakland, meanwhile, has argued that reconstructing the road was solely the village’s responsibility. The town has maintained that, as part of the agreement, the town completely turned Blue Jay Way and several streets adjacent to it over to the village, leaving Cambridge responsible for all future short and long-term fixes.
“The Town is of the belief that the annexation of Blue Jay Way, along with North Street and Potters Road, are prime motivations of the Intergovernmental Agreement that the Town and the Village executed initially in 2006,” Oakland town board chair Eugene Kapsner wrote in the letter to Cambridge.
Hollenbeck requested that village administrator Lisa Moen respond to Oakland by saying that the agreement made between the two parties was to pay for half of the mill and overlay project and not related to annexation.
“Just like we can’t force annexation, they can’t force annexation. They just need to let that go and do what’s right for the citizens,” Hollenbeck said. “Let’s just mill and overlay the roads and let’s set the other thing aside because that’s a separate issue.”
“Let’s try to get this process done and then we can sit down and have a discussion about where we go from here,” trustee Kris Breunig added.
The village board decided to have Moen respond to Oakland by asking to have a Blue Jay Way Subcommittee meeting held at Cambridge High School. Breunig said this will allow residents to be present and voice their concerns while also “leaving nothing up for interpretation.”
It is unclear at this time what will happen with the mill and overlay project, which was initially expected to be completed before the end of 2022.