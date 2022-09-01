The future of repairs to Blue Jay Way are now in question after the Town of Oakland sent a letter to the Cambridge Village Board requesting that it pass an ordinance to annex the road.

Several members of the Cambridge Village Board immediately expressed their opposition to the request.

Blue Jay Way
