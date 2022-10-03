Bob Lacke has done a lot for the Cambridge School District.
Along with teaching, Lacke was the baseball and basketball coach for over 27 years in the school district.
For his time, the Cambridge Area Hall of Fame will recognize Lacke as a member of the 2022 Hall of Fame class.
“It’s probably the greatest honor I’ve ever got,” said Lacke. “I was JV coach of the year in the state of Wisconsin for girls basketball, coach of the year in baseball, but those things don’t compare to going into the hall of fame in Cambridge.”
In 15 seasons as the Cambridge baseball coach, Lacke won four regional championships and won a conference championship. Battling many cold spring seasons, Lacke finished with a record of 156-107 and was the Eastern Suburban Conference “Coach of the Year” twice.
One of his baseball players told Lacke his coaching style was a perfect combination of competitiveness and fun.
“I always wanted the kids to have fun,” said Lacke. “I didn’t want it to be so stressful that they quit… they knew I wanted to win and we took it seriously, but we also had a lot of fun.”
Lacke also coached the JV/Freshman girls basketball team for 12 seasons, coached the seventh grade boys basketball team and still coaches eighth grade girls basketball.
Winning over 400 games, Lacke was named “Assistant Coach of the Year” by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
“I came to Cambridge with an experienced staff and a really good administration, and they gave me invaluable lessons on how to coach and how to teach,” said Lacke.
Lacke wanted to thank Bob Nodolf, Jean Bawden, John Leadholm, Dan Gaertner, Dick Kraemer, Lauren Benson, Rick Rapp, Ken Karberg, Dale Breitlow, Jean Wilson, Larry Hess, George Nikolay and Sharon Usinger.
“I was lucky with all of those people,” said Lacke. “Terrific coaches, athletic directors, principals, they were all super people and I owe a lot to them.”
Lacke will be inducted in the 13th annual Hall of Honor Banquet at the Lake Ripley Country Club on Saturday, October 8.
