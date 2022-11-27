Behind 21 points from sophomore Brooke Stenklyft, the Cambridge girls basketball team defeated Black Hawk 54-39 on Saturday, November 26 in a non-conference matchup at Black Hawk High School.

Along with 21 points from Stenklyft, senior Kayla Roidt reached double figures with 11 points scored. Roidt hit three 3-pointers in the win.

