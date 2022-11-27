hot CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL Brooke Stenklyft scores 21 points; Cambridge girls basketball defeats Black Hawk By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Nov 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Behind 21 points from sophomore Brooke Stenklyft, the Cambridge girls basketball team defeated Black Hawk 54-39 on Saturday, November 26 in a non-conference matchup at Black Hawk High School. Cambridge girls basketball opens the season with a win over WhitewaterAlong with 21 points from Stenklyft, senior Kayla Roidt reached double figures with 11 points scored. Roidt hit three 3-pointers in the win. Mayah Holzhueter to continue basketball career at UW-OshkoshJunior Julia Schneider made two 3-pointers to finish with nine points. Sophomore Megan Bernhardt scored seven points, while junior Saveea Freeland added six points. Jared Marty to continue playing baseball at Culver Stockton College in MissouriCambridge is 2-2 on the season. Matt Buckman scores career high 28 points in Cambridge boys basketball win over Black HawkLakeside Lutheran 42, Cambridge 34The Cambridge girls basketball team lost 42-34 to Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol Crossover matchup on Tuesday, November 22 at Lakeside Lutheran High School.Sophomores Brooke Stenklyft and Megan Bernhardt each had team-high 11 points. Senior Kayla Roidt, junior Mara Brown and junior Saveaa Freeland each had four points for the Blue Jays.Lakeside Lutheran was led by Marin Riesen, who had a game-high 14 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Former Waunakee food service director accused of fraud Sun Prairie graduate thrives at UW-Madison, earns spot on cheer team Shelter from the Storm Ministries executive director accused of fraud Sun Prairie School Board accepts resignation of Prairie View teacher accused of recording students Sun Prairie West has the pieces to win now Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin