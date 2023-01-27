Cal Fisher passes 1,500 career points scored in a Deerfield boys basketball win over Palmyra-Eagle By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 Updated 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deerfield senior guard Cal Fisher surpassed 1,500 career points in a boys basketball 58-34 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Deerfield High School. Cal Fisher signs letter of intent to play for Florida StateNeeding just five points to reach the 1,500 mark, Fisher blew past it with a 29-point performance. Fisher shot 10-16 from the field, while grabbing seven rebounds. Cal Fisher scores career high in Deerfield Boys Basketball loss to Platteville; Demons win against Williams BayFisher, who has scored 1,524 career points, trails the all-time Deerfield boys basketball record by 80 points. The record was set by Blake Ehrke with 1,604 points. Boys basketball awards: Cal Fisher honorable mention for all-state, Fisher and Dayton Lasack named to Trailways-South All-Conference first team; Tommy Lees named to second team and Martin Kimmel an honorable mentionAlso contributing for Deerfield was senior Tommy Lees with 12 rebounds, seven points and seven assists. Junior Martin Kimmel scored seven points with three rebounds. Deerfield boys basketball upsets #1 ranked team in Division 5, Fall River, Cal Fisher scores 36 in winSenior Kalob Kimmel added six points and three assists. Senior Mason Betthauser recorded four points. Steffi Siewert scores 800th career point; Deerfield girls basketball wins 12th straight game with wins over Markesan and Fall RiverSophomore Ben Wetzel scored three points and collected eight rebounds. Landyn Christianson contributed two points in the win. Deerfield wrestling sweeps Deerfield Quad; competes at Dodgeland Quad and WaukeshaDeerfield is 14-3 overall and 7-0 in the Trailways-South Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Video attempts to answer all Waunakee Hy-Vee questions Wisconsin Builders Associations names Waunakee man 'builder of the year' New York man accused of auto theft with woman in vehicle held on $40,000 bond ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system Waunakee family seeks local support to bring wife, mom home after eight months in hospital Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!