Deerfield senior guard Cal Fisher surpassed 1,500 career points in a boys basketball 58-34 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Deerfield High School.

Cal Fisher signs letter of intent to play for Florida State

Needing just five points to reach the 1,500 mark, Fisher blew past it with a 29-point performance. Fisher shot 10-16 from the field, while grabbing seven rebounds.

Cal Fisher scores career high in Deerfield Boys Basketball loss to Platteville; Demons win against Williams Bay
Boys basketball awards: Cal Fisher honorable mention for all-state, Fisher and Dayton Lasack named to Trailways-South All-Conference first team; Tommy Lees named to second team and Martin Kimmel an honorable mention
Deerfield boys basketball upsets #1 ranked team in Division 5, Fall River, Cal Fisher scores 36 in win
Steffi Siewert scores 800th career point; Deerfield girls basketball wins 12th straight game with wins over Markesan and Fall River
Deerfield wrestling sweeps Deerfield Quad; competes at Dodgeland Quad and Waukesha

Tags