The baseball uniform Cal Fisher wears will look slightly different after he graduates Deerfield High School.
While the colors will look nearly the same, the name of the front will read “Seminoles” instead of Deerfield.
Fisher signed his letter of intent to play college baseball at Florida State University on Wednesday, November 9 in front of a crowd at Deerfield High School.
“It’s really nice to know that the next step is all solidified, and I’m ready to go,” said Fisher. “Everything is crazy down there, so I’m very excited for it.”
Fisher was originally committed to Notre Dame to play baseball. However, Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett accepted the open head coaching position at Florida State, bringing his assistants at Notre Dame with him to Tallahassee. Fisher then switched his commitment to Florida State.
“I was committed to their coaching staff,” said Fisher. “I really loved their coaching, so I followed them down there.”
Florida State went 34-25 in 2022 and relieved head coach Mike Martin Jr of his duties. Jarrett, a former player for the Seminoles, became a hot commodity as a head coach after leading Notre Dame to the College World Series in just his third season. Jarrett accepted the position at Florida State in June.
Jarrett appeared in three College World Series for the Seminoles. Pairing Jarrett with the 2022 Trailways-South Conference “Player of the Year” could lead the Seminoles farther in the postseason tournament.
“Hopefully, I’ll be a player that brings them home a national championship,” said Fisher.
Fisher has been making some noise in the high school baseball recruiting world. The second-ranked recruit in the state of Wisconsin by Prep Baseball Report, Fisher has also been playing for the GRB Baseball Academy.
The GRB Academy is a showcase team for high school recruits to garner national attention from colleges and even pro teams. Fisher has also played in area code games, which allows major league baseball teams to get a look at players.
Fisher plans to study exercise kinesiology at Florida State.
