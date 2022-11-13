Cal Fisher
Deerfield senior Cal Fisher is all smiles after signing his letter of intent to play baseball at Florida State on Wednesday, November 9. 

The baseball uniform Cal Fisher wears will look slightly different after he graduates Deerfield High School.

Deerfield baseball rallies, wins regional championship over Belleville; advances to sectionals

While the colors will look nearly the same, the name of the front will read “Seminoles” instead of Deerfield.

