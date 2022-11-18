Returning to the Blue Jays starting lineup will be sophomore Matt Buckman. Buckman earned second team all-conference last season after averaging 11.5 points per game and shot 43% from 3-point attempts. Buckman scored a season-high 25 points against Parkview.
“He had a great freshman year last year, and he’s primed to have even a better year this year,” said Jeffrey. “He can shoot the three, he can shoot the mid-range, he can get to the rim, he’s going to play point guard at times for us, we ask him to do a lot, but Matt’s up to the task.”
Another player that returns after playing in every game last season is senior Nick Buckman. Nick Buckman averaged 6.1 points per game, shot 49% from the field and scored a season-high 17 points in a playoff win against Wisconsin Heights.
Another player that will see more minutes this year is junior Devin Schuchart. Schuchart battled sickness and injuries last year and missed part of the season.
“We really didn’t get to see a lot of Devin last year, but he really played well this summer and at times was our second best offensive player,” said Jeffrey.
Jeffrey also expects to see sophomore Kiefer Parish, senior Elliott Kolzer, junior Cade Nottestad, junior Owen Bernhardt, junior Marco Damini, junior Christophe Hughes and junior Avery Melton to be a part of the rotation as well.