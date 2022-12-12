Cambridge Cable Cambridge Cable schedule Dec. 18 - Dec. 24 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUNDAY5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin6:30 a.m. Various8 a.m. Grace Lutheran Church (live at 9 a.m.)10:30 a.m. St. James Lutheran1 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin4 p.m. Willerup United Methodist5:30 p.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church8 p.m. St. James Lutheran10:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran12 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church2:30 a.m. St. James LutheranMON.—TUES.5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin6:30 a.m. Willerup United Methodist8 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church10:30 a.m. St. James Lutheran1 p.m. Grace Lutheran2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin4 p.m. Willerup United Methodist5:30 p.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church8 p.m. St. James Lutheran10:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church12 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church2:30 a.m. St. James LutheranWED.—SAT.5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin6:30 a.m. H C Heg8 a.m. Singing Tree10:30 a.m. Oakland Board1 p.m. Country Christmas2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin4 p.m. H C Heg5:30 p.m. Singing Tree8 p.m. Oakland Board10:30 p.m. Country Christmas12 a.m. Singing Tree2:30 a.m. Oakland Board Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today