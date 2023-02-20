Cambridge Cable Cambridge Cable schedule Feb. 26 - March 4 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUNDAY5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin6:30 a.m. Various8 a.m. Grace Lutheran Church (live at 9 a.m.)10:30 a.m. St. James Lutheran1 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin4 p.m. Willerup United Methodist5:30 p.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church8 p.m. St. James Lutheran10:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran12 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church2:30 a.m. St. James LutheranMON.—TUES.5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin6:30 a.m. Willerup United Methodist8 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church10:30 a.m. St. James Lutheran1 p.m. Grace Lutheran2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin4 p.m. Willerup United Methodist5:30 p.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church8 p.m. St. James Lutheran10:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church12 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church2:30 a.m. St. James LutheranWED.—SAT.5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin6:30 a.m. Boat Parade8 a.m. Car Show10:30 a.m. Village Board 2/281 p.m. Veterans day2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin4 p.m. Boat Parade5:30 p.m. Car Show8 p.m. Village Board 2/2810:30 p.m. Veterans Day12 a.m. Car Show2:30 a.m. Village Board 2/28 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today