Cambridge Cable schedule May 28 - June 3

SUNDAY
5 a.m. Discover Wisconsin
6:30 a.m. Various
8 a.m. Grace Lutheran Church (live at 9 a.m.)
10:30 a.m. St. James Lutheran
1 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church
2:30 p.m. Discover Wisconsin
4 p.m. Willerup United Methodist
5:30 p.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church
8 p.m. St. James Lutheran
10:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran
12 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church
2:30 a.m. St. James Lutheran
MON.—TUES.
6:30 a.m. Willerup United Methodist
8 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church
1 p.m. Grace Lutheran
10:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church
WED.—SAT.
6:30 a.m. Memorial Day
8 a.m. Dog Trainer
10:30 a.m. Amundson Center Dedication
1 p.m. Water Tower
4 p.m. Memorial Day
5:30 p.m. Dog Trainer
8 p.m. Amundson Center Dedication
10:30 p.m. Water Tower
12 a.m. Dog Trainer
2:30 a.m. Amundson Center Dedication
