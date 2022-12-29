Big decisions abounded in Cambridge and Deerfield this year, from new village halls to an EMS fire station to a massive planned solar facility. Below is the first half of our review of 2022’s biggest stories.
January
LeighAnn Carmody, a Madison native with property management experience, and her family bring back a historic bed and breakfast, Covington Manor on East Main Street, a storied building that was built in 1897.
The Cambridge Area EMS finalizes a first-ever union contract for its paramedics. Signed on Dec. 23, it sets pay for full-time and part-time paramedics at $18.36 an hour. For the department’s 6 full-time paramedics, who work 24 hours on/48 hours off, that equates to about $49,000 a year.
Election workers with ties to the Republican Party will have a greater presence at local polls this year and next. Dane County saw a five-fold increase in Republican Party-affiliated poll worker applicants for the 2022-2023 election cycle, according to county party leadership.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation tells residents it hopes to construct a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12-18 and Oak Park Road near Deerfield, which it says could reduce fatal and injury crashes by 38 percent.
The Deerfield School District shortens its isolation and quarantine periods for students and staff from ten to five days, and Cambridge schools host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic with Forward Pharmacy.
Deerfield residents get their first look at designs for a proposed new village hall at an open house hosted by project architects.
The village of Cambridge finalizes language to bring a $1.64 million referendum to the April ballot, seeking help to fund a proposed fire and EMS station expansion. The total cost of the project is $6.3 million.
The Cambridge Community Library hosts a live viewing of a Public Service Commission of Wisconsin hearing on the proposed 6,300-acre Koshkonong solar farm in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield. Supporters and opponents of the project spoke at the hearing, and a decision from the PSC on whether to grant a necessary certificate for the project is expected in the spring.
A Hartland woman is arrested in Cambridge by Dane County Sheriff’s deputies after she displayed a handgun at officers and a body was found in her car.
A consultant tells Deer-Grove EMS it should aim to hire eight additional full-time paramedics and increase its presence in Cottage Grove, where it says an ambulance should be available 24/7 as most calls and people in the department’s district are located there. The Deer-Grove EMS commission also hikes its charges to Cambridge Area EMS for “short notice” of shifts that need staffing and coverage help from Deer-Grove.
The Deerfield Village Board approves final designs for a new village hall, projected to cost $2.1 million, adjacent to Firemen’s Park on W Nelson Street. There is no final decision on how to fund the project at this time.
The Cambridge School Board decides that special education students living outside the district will not be able to newly open-enroll in the district for the 2022-23 school year, citing staff and resource limitations.
February
Cambridge and Deerfield churches stand by decisions to remain open, despite the Wisconsin Council of Churches recommendations to return to virtual or outdoor services amid a new spike on COVID-19 cases.
Four people are charged in connection with the death of a man who was allegedly shot in Milwaukee before his body was found in the back seat of a Mercedes Benz outside a Cambridge grocery store.
Work enters the final phase for a new bike route through Cambridge, connecting the CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail.
Bruiser’s Nest, the school-based student-run enterprise at Cambridge High School, earns gold-level certification from the Distributive Education Clubs of America and is recognized at an international DECA conference in Atlanta, Ga.
The Deerfield School Board continues debate about amending the district’s student dress code, after students ask for certain restrictions to be lifted and better explanation for the reasoning behind the rules.
The 17th annual Dip for Dozer event is held to fundraise for a local scholarship foundation, as residents take the plunge into a frozen Lake Ripley.
A Deerfield schools committee tasked with reviewing updates and maintenance to the middle-high school floated the idea of tearing down the 65-year-old building and constructing a new school in its place. Committee members cite the mounting costs of constant renovation to the aging facilities.
A Lake Mills developer gets preliminary approvals from the Cambridge Village board to expand the Scott Farms neighborhood, adding up to 19 additional single-family homes.
The Severson Learning Center hosts its first annual Snow ‘Stravaganza event, inviting residents to brave the cold and enjoy the outdoors with trail hikes, sledding, ice skating and a bonfire.
Deer-Grove EMS gives raises and new job titles to part-time paramedics, as staffing shortages plague many area EMS organizations.
March
The Cambridge and Deerfield school districts each life their mask restrictions, making face coverings optional but recommended as Dane County’s mask mandate expires on the first of the month.
The Town of Christiana asks the Wisconsin PSC to reject a proposal for the Koshkonong Solar array, saying the farmland leases necessary for the project to go forward violate limits in the state constitution.
A listening session between a county traffic commission and Cambridge and Deerfield residents reveals safety concerns about intersections on state and federal highways. The meeting was a follow-up to a local survey aiming to identify ways to reduce local traffic injuries and deaths.
The Deerfield Fireman’s Festival is canceled for the third summer in a row after a vote among department members. The volunteer fire chief calls the halt “indefinite” and says the future of the event is uncertain.
Patrick Saucerman is hired as the Deerfield School Board’s part-time business manager, bringing more than two decades of experience in school district administration to the role.
Dozens of Cambridge and Deerfield high school music students head to UW-Whitewater for the state solo and ensemble contest.
The Village of Cambridge weights tightening its ordinances around construction rules and regulations, as residents brought complaints about some sites in The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood.
A school district committee in Deerfield recommends hiring an architect to assess the needs and potential solutions for the district’s aging buildings. A 2020 facilities assessment had found significant failings in the 65-year-old middle-high school.
Ahead of the April elections, candidates for the Deerfield and Cambridge village boards debate issues surrounding growth and finances, including a potential new village hall and library expansion in Deerfield and expansion of the Cambridge fire and EMS station.
A series of forums on the upcoming referendum to fund expansions of the Cambridge fire and EMS station ends, as village officials explain the costs and justifications for the project ahead of voters’ April decision. Cambridge would contribute about $1.6 million to the $6.3 million project if the referendum passes.
Deerfield families who in the past hosted Ukrainian exchange students anxiously await word of their safety as the Russian invasion of that country escalates
The Deerfield Village Board voted to begin accepting construction bids on a new village hall, hoping to choose a contractor by the end of April. At the same time, the Deerfield Library Board chose an architect to work with the village on a library expansion project.
April
The Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater and other groups reported damages and theft of equipment after a break-in at the 1906 historic school in Cambridge. Members of the Historic School Foundation say they will discuss installing additional security measures.
The Town of Oakland appoints Jerry Hafferman as interim police chief replacing Chief Bruce Gondert, who retired in March after three decades with the department.
The non-profit Cambridge Tree Project invites residents to join in a tree-planting event, past of an ongoing community forestry effort. The group plants 90 trees in one day.
A referendum to fund the expansion of Cambridge’s fire and EMS station passes in Cambridge and Christiana but fails in the town of Oakland, halting the project for now. Officials call the failure “heartbreaking,” as the project was approved by four of the five participating municipalities.
Two newcomers, Tracy Curtis and Kerri Hewitt, are elected to the Deerfield Village Board, beating out incumbents David Wilkinson and Gary Wieczorek in a five-way race. Incumbent Arnie Evensen kept his seat.
Eric Wittwer is re-elected to his seat on the Cambridge Village Board, and two former board members,Kris Breunig and Paula Hollenbeck, are elected back to the board .
The Wisconsin PSC grants a certificate of public convenience and necessity to the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, allowing the large and divisive project to move forward.
Deerfield begins planning for a potential operating referendum in November to exceed its state levy limit in the 2023 budget.
The Cambridge Community Activities Program presents its annual volunteer awards, honoring Bella Hollis, Kayla Sipple, Patricia Revollo, Lynne Haasch and Kristy James for their contributions to the community. Also honored were the entire Schutte and Rue families for their help with youth athletics activities.
Deerfield High School students tackle a series of discussions and workshops on the topic of race with the help of an American Players Theatre residency called “The Words Between Us.” The workshop comes amid a national discussion on what social topics belong in the classroom.
May
The Cambridge Village Board begins discussions on whether or not to allow ATVs and UTVs on village streets.
Some Cambridge Elementary School students are once again required to don masks during school, as an uptick in COVID-19 cases breached a district benchmark for when face coverings would again be required.
Wesley Christianson of Deerfield High School and Evan Sercombe of McFarland High School were each recognized for their “exemplary performances” at the State Solo and Ensemble competition in late April.
The Deerfield Community School District has hired Bray Architects to plan for and engage the community in preparation for a possible April 2023 referendum.
Students are given the opportunity to learn about agriculture, nature and animals during their time at the Severson Learning Center in Cambridge.
On May 19, members of the Cambridge Middle School FFA chapter unloaded their projects and presentations they had prepared for the elementary students—including lambs, goats, guinea pigs, rabbits and multiple calves.
Seniors were celebrated for their academic and extracurricular achievements during Deerfield High School’s annual Awards Night on Wednesday, May 18.
Municipalities in the Deer-Grove EMS Commission are beginning to reevaluate the commission’s funding structure and ways of making decisions, following suggestions from an organizational study done in the last year.
June
In August 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) opened up the criteria of its National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option, allowing school districts to provide meals throughout the school year, rather than just during the months of summer vacation. It is set to expire on the last day of this school year.
Students in Cambridge will no longer have to take off their hats when entering school buildings, thanks to the efforts of Cambridge High School Junior Stevey Hausz.
In a 5-1 decision, with village president Mark McNally dissenting, the Cambridge Village Board voted to approve an ordinance that would allow utility terrain vehicles and all terrain vehicles to drive on roads in the village with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less.
The Cambridge Historic School Museum has opened for the season and is hosting a new exhibit in conjunction with the Cambridge Foundation’s Celebration on July 9. Short biographies of the 30 founders are new in the main lobby display, featuring community businessmen, medical professionals and retired men who came together to establish the Foundation in 1947.
The Deerfield Community School District will receive $531,000 in the final round of emergency federal funding for schools, and plans to use it primarily on providing extra support for students.
Nikolay Middle School students took part in the yearly Run Swim Run tradition, where they run from the middle school to the elementary school, swim some laps at the pool, then run back.
Woman-owned businesses have become a Main Street staple in Cambridge, and now the owners of Premiere Couture have purchased the old Matt Kenseth Museum at 210 W. Main St. Co-owners Rosemary Williams and Laura Evenson believe that owning their own retail space will expand their business flexibility, providing more space to serve brides and mothers of brides.
After hiring consultants to help guide planning for a possible referendum, the Deerfield Community School District is looking to expand the community committee tasked with that planning. The district recently hired Bray architectural firm for community outreach and Vogel Bros. Building Company for construction management services to work with the district’ Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC).
Cambridge School Board reviewed a draft of the district’s “Plan on a Page” during a June 13 meeting, that would prioritize supporting students academically and emotionally. The emerging draft includes three core values: cultivating every learner academically, socially and emotionally; communicating clearly; and having dedicated staff.
Former Cambridge High School exchange student Kyrylo Beskorovayny, “Ky,” from Ukraine has raised more than $10,000 for medical supplies and ambulances in Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Ky was one of four exchange students to live in Cambridge in 2011 for a year-long residency, as part of the Future Leaders Exchange Program.
The Cambridge School District is currently undergoing facilities audits that will be worked into a 10-year facilities plan to help the district prioritize possible projects over time.
The Cambridge Foundation celebrated its 75th Birthday at Lake Ripley Park on Saturday, July 9 for hours of fun and entertainment with a day-long party featuring bands, children’s bounce equipment, food trucks, evening fireworks and the beach.
The GROW Cooperative which consists of the Cambridge, Lodi, Sauk Prairie and Wisconsin Heights School Districts were awarded a $264,000 Workforce Innovation Grant to foster a “grow your own” program to develop teachers using a multi-layered approach at a ceremony at Southwest Technical College in Fennimore on Thursday, June 23.
For the past two years, every student in participating schools had free meals, equalizing the lunchroom experience. However, the end of the pandemic-related measure means families once again have to rely on the federal free and reduced lunch program. For the 2022-23 school year, a household of four has to make $51,338 or less a year to qualify for reduced meal prices and less than $36,075 a year to qualify for their student to receive free meals.
The three communities with voting rights in the Deer-Grove EMS Commission, the villages of Deerfield and Cottage Grove and the town of Cottage Grove, are beginning to renegotiate an intergovernmental agreement that sets down the governance and funding structures of the commission.
For the biggest stories of July-December 2022, see next week’s edition of the Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent.