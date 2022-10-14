hot CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD BOYS SOCCER Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer defeated by Sugar River By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge/Deerfield United boys soccer team closed out the regular season with a 3-0 loss to Sugar River on Tuesday, October 11. Tobi Arenz scores twice in Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer victory on senior nightSugar River (16-1-1), the sixth-ranked team in the Division 3 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association rankings, scored twice in the first half and added a goal in the third period. Dayton Lasack to compete on Millikin University track and field team“Very strong team, they deserved the one seed in our sectional,” said United head coach Matt Carlson.Cambridge/Deerfield ended the regular season with a record of 7-7-1 and was 3-4-1 in conference play. Cambridge softball win first ever regional title with upset wins over Brodhead, Lakeside LutheranUnited will travel to La Crosse Logan (7-5-5) for the first round of regionals at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge/deerfield Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATE: Prairie View teacher arrested on child porn charge Waunakee school district looks to reshape booster club funding system UPDATED: Sun Prairie West High School Homecoming 2022 Schedule Jonathan Vandewalle commits to Iowa State Prairie View Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin