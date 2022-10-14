The Cambridge/Deerfield United boys soccer team closed out the regular season with a 3-0 loss to Sugar River on Tuesday, October 11.

Sugar River (16-1-1), the sixth-ranked team in the Division 3 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association rankings, scored twice in the first half and added a goal in the third period.

