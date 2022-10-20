hot BOYS SOCCER Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer eliminated in playoffs by La Crosse Logan By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer season came to an end with a 1-0 loss to La Crosse Logan at Logan High School on Thursday, October 20. Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer defeats Whitewater; earns third win of the seasonAfter a scoreless first half, La Crosse Logan (9-5-5 overall) scored in the 58th minute to take the advantage. Evan Mathwig scores game-winning goal against Lodi for Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccerUnited finishes the year with a record of 7-8-1, a far improvement from last season’s mark of 2-11-2. Cambridge/Deerfield United boys soccer team brings back experience for upcoming seasonThe seniors who will graduate from the roster are Tobi Arenz, Nick Buckman, Aiden Kamman, Elliot Kolzer, Pierce Manning, Nate Peterson, Ayden Rogers, Ivan Sopkovich, Eric Staszak and Collin Stengel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge/deerfield Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi man convicted of OWI as other charges dropped following September 2021 incident Sun Prairie man celebrates 50 years of the game he loves Prairie View Middle School teacher indicted on federal child porn charges Marshall claims conference crown, beats Markesan 27-6 Football: Keyes throws for five TDs, Accuardi catches three in DeForest win over Eagles Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin