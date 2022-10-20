The Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer season came to an end with a 1-0 loss to La Crosse Logan at Logan High School on Thursday, October 20.

After a scoreless first half, La Crosse Logan (9-5-5 overall) scored in the 58th minute to take the advantage.

