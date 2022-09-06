The Cambridge/Deerfield United boys soccer team battled hard against Evansville, but fell 2-0 to the Blue Devils at Cambridge High School on Tuesday, September 6. 

The Blue Devils, the eighth ranked team in the Division 3 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, scored one goal in the first half, and added another goal in the second half.

