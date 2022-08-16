With all of the runners from that team returning for the upcoming season, it’s easy for expectations to be high. Cambridge/Deerfield cross country head coach Matt Polzin is trying to manage those expectations for the upcoming girls’ season.
“We’ve had a couple of injuries in the spring,” said Polzin. “Things like that can happen, and there’s no guarantees.”
It’s easy though to get excited at what the team can do when they're healthy. Sophomore McKenna Michel took 66th at state, and won the Capitol-South Conference race. Running alongside Michel will be junior Mara Brown, who placed 94th at the state race.
While the girls’ team returns everyone, the boys’ team looks to fill spots left after graduations. Zach Huffman graduated after finishing 17th at state last year, while Carter Brown and Clay Heinlein also ran on the varsity team.
However, the boys’ team still returns talent as junior Martin Kimmel, who trained with Huffman, ran 73rd as an individual qualifier in the state race last season.
“Kids graduate, but having a kid like Martin is going to make the team look pretty good,” said Polzin. “Right up front, you’re going to have a kid that’s battling for a top-five spot at every meet.”
Along with Martin Kimmel, senior Kalob Kimmel returns with experience after competing on the 2020 state team and has run at state track for two years in a row. Senior Kaleb Regoli returns to the lineup after running last season on varsity.
“They’ve talked amongst themselves that there’s enough pieces to still have a solid team and surprise some people with some of the individuals we have back,” said Polzin.
The Cambridge/Deerfield cross country team opens the season at 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Golf Course in Shorewood on Thursday, August 25.