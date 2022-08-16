Kaleb Regoli
Senior Kaleb Regoli competes at the Baertschi Farm Invitational from last season. Regoli will be one of the runners for the boys' team who returns with varsity experience. 

The Cambridge/Deerfield girls cross country team qualified for the Division 2 State Cross Country Championship last season, finishing in 16th place.

Huffman 17th in final state meet, Kimmel 73rd; D/C girls finish 16th

With all of the runners from that team returning for the upcoming season, it’s easy for expectations to be high. Cambridge/Deerfield cross country head coach Matt Polzin is trying to manage those expectations for the upcoming girls’ season.

