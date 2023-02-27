Cambridge-Deerfield senior menu March 3, March 7

The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month door open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Kerry Marren, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8142.
McFarland Senior Outreach
McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Those uncomfortable with in-person dining can still receive a drive-up meal. Reservations are required for in person and drive up meals two days in advance of the meal. Call (608) 838-7117. The suggested donation for a meal is $4.50.
Friday, March 3
Chili, cheese, baked potato, sour cream/butter, cornbread, pears, Fig Newton bar, MO: Veggie chili, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
Tuesday, March 7
Meat sauce, spaghetti noodles, carrots, mixed green salad, dressing, peaches, oatmeal raisin cookie, MO: Marinara, NCS: Fruit cup or fresh fruit
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested. Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.