Cambridge-Deerfield senior menus July 1 - 12

Cambridge CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month door open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
Date — Wednesday, July 13
Location — Keystone Grill
Entertainment — Wellness Day
Lunch — Salad and Rolls
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Kerry Marren, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8142.
McFarland Senior Outreach
McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.
McFarland Senior Outreach Director Lori Andersen said “limited in-person dining” has resumed after two years of drive-up-only meals. A limit of eight people will be allowed to eat in-person, and a reservation will be required by calling Andersen at (608) 838-7117.
“Those who are hesitant to return,” and those who call for a reservation after the eight-attendee limit is reached can still receive a drive-up meal, Andersen said. A reservation is also still be required for drive-up, by calling (608) 838-7117.
Andersen said the hope is to “gradually add more folks until we return to full capacity by mid-April.” The suggested donation for a meal is $4.
Tuesday, June 28
Cheeseburger: Beef Patty, Whole Wheat bun
American Cheese
Lettuce/Tomato
Calico Beans
Potato Salad
Fruit Cocktail
Lemon Italian Ice
MO— Black Bean Burger
NCS— SF Ice Cream
Friday, July 1
Tuna Salad on bed of lettuce
Sicilian Pasta Salad
Creamy Corn Salad
Fruit Cup
Apple Cinnamon Muffin
MO— Egg Salad
NCS— Applesauce
Tuesday, July 8
Sausage Veggie Egg Bake
Fruit cup
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Orange Juice
Banana Muffin with butter
Salad Option: Cottage Cheese Plate
MO — Veggie Egg Bake
BCS — N/A
Friday, July 8
Chicken Alfredo Penne
Steamed Brussel Sprouts
Three Bean Salad
Mixed Fruit
Rainbow Sherbet Cup
MO — Veggie Chicken Alfredo
NCS — SF Ice Cream
Tuesday, July 12
Fish Sandwich - breaded fillet with whole wheat bun, cheese and tarter sauce
Yams
Peas
Pears
Oreo Cookie
Salad Option 7 Layer Salad
MO — Black bean Burger
NCS — Peach Cup
DEERFIELD DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested. Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.