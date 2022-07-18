Cambridge-Deerfield senior menus July 21 - July 29

Cambridge
CAP Senior LuncheonsThe Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month door open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
Date — Wednesday, July 27
Location — Cambridge Winery
Entertainment — Games and Bingo
Lunch — Chicken Salad
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Kerry Marren, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8142.
McFarland Senior OutreachMcFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.
McFarland Senior Outreach Director Lori Andersen said “limited in-person dining” has resumed after two years of drive-up-only meals. A limit of eight people will be allowed to eat in-person, and a reservation will be required by calling Andersen at (608) 838-7117.
“Those who are hesitant to return,” and those who call for a reservation after the eight-attendee limit is reached can still receive a drive-up meal, Andersen said. A reservation is also still be required for drive-up, by calling (608) 838-7117.
Andersen said the hope is to “gradually add more folks until we return to full capacity by mid-April.” The suggested donation for a meal is $4.
Friday, July 22
Chicken Broccoli Rice Casserole
Carrot Soins
Chickpea Salad
Tropical Fruit
Chocolate Chip Cookie
MO—Veggie Chicken Broccoli Rice Casserole
NCS— SF Pudding
Tuesday, July 26
Egg Salad on Whole Wheat Bread
Pickled Beets
Cucumber Slices
Banana
Orange Sherbert
Salad Option: Caprese Salad
MO—n/a
NCS-SF Ice Cream
Friday, July 29
Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Noodles
carrot Coins
Mixed Green Salad
Dressing
Peaches
Chocolate Muffin
MO—Marinara Sauce
NCS—SF Pudding
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested. Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.