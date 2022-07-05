 Skip to main content
Senior Meals

Cambridge-Deerfield senior menus July 8 - 22

The next luncheon will be Wed., Feb. 9 at Amundson Community Center with homemade jambalaya and King cake.

Cambridge

CAP Senior LuncheonsThe Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month door open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.

Date — Wednesday, July 13

Location — Keystone Grill

Entertainment — Wellness Day

Lunch — Salad and Rolls

CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Kerry Marren, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8142.

McFarland Senior OutreachMcFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.

McFarland Senior Outreach Director Lori Andersen said “limited in-person dining” has resumed after two years of drive-up-only meals. A limit of eight people will be allowed to eat in-person, and a reservation will be required by calling Andersen at (608) 838-7117.

“Those who are hesitant to return,” and those who call for a reservation after the eight-attendee limit is reached can still receive a drive-up meal, Andersen said. A reservation is also still be required for drive-up, by calling (608) 838-7117.

Andersen said the hope is to “gradually add more folks until we return to full capacity by mid-April.” The suggested donation for a meal is $4.

Tuesday, July 8

Sausage Veggie Egg Bake

Fruit cup

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Orange Juice

Banana Muffin with butter

Salad Option: Cottage Cheese Plate

MO—Veggie Egg Bake

BCS—N/A

Friday, July 8

Chicken Alfredo Penne

Steamed Brussel Sprouts

Three Bean Salad

Mixed Fruit

Rainbow Sherbet Cup

MO—Veggie Chicken Alfredo

NCS—SF Ice Cream

Tuesday, July 12

Fish Sandwich — breaded fillet with whole wheat bun, cheese and tarter sauce

Yams

Peas

Pears

Oreo Cookie

Salad Option 7 Layer Salad

MO—Black Bean Burger

NCS—Peach Cup

Friday, July 15

Honey Baked Chicken

Broccoli

Yams

Macaroni Salad

Pears

Vanilla Ice Cream Cup

MO—Veggie Honey Baked Chicken

NCS—SF Ice Cream

Tuesday, July 19

Chicken a la King

Brown Rice

Green Beans

Vinegar Corn Salad

Fruit Cocktail

Cherry Vanilla Yogurt

Salad Option: Chicken Salad

MO— Soy a la King

NCS—Peach Cup

Friday, July 22

Chicken Broccoli Rice Casserole

Carrot Soins

Chickpea Salad

Tropical Fruit

Chocolate Chip Cookie

MO—Veggie Chicken Broccoli Rice Casserole

NCS— SF Pudding

DEERFIELD

DCC MealsThe Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested. Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.

