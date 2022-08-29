Cambridge-Deerfield senior menus

The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month door open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
Date — Wednesday, Sept. 14
Location — Keystone
Entertainment — Singer Aga Mrozek-Lé
Lunch — Soup and Sandwich
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Kerry Marren, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8142.
McFarland Senior Outreach
McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.
McFarland Senior Outreach Director Lori Andersen said “limited in-person dining” has resumed after two years of drive-up-only meals. A limit of eight people will be allowed to eat in-person, and a reservation will be required by calling Andersen at (608) 838-7117.
“Those who are hesitant to return,” and those who call for a reservation after the eight-attendee limit is reached can still receive a drive-up meal, Andersen said. A reservation is also still be required for drive-up, by calling (608) 838-7117.
Andersen said the hope is to “gradually add more folks until we return to full capacity by mid-April.” The suggested donation for a meal is $4.
Tuna salad on bed of lettuce, Sicilian pasta salad, creamy corn salad, fruit cup, Rice Krispy treat. Salad Option: Chicken Cranberry Bacon Bleu. MO: egg salad, NCS: applesauce cup
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested. Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.