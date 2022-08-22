That experience was put to the test as the United soccer team was without a coaching staff until June. While the coaching staff was getting hired, the senior class was organizing summer practices on their own.
“The senior class has been fantastic to work with,” said Cambridge/Deerfield head coach Matt Carlson. “They look really good as players, they’ve clearly all continued to grow and work on their skills and they’ve committed themselves to having a great season.”
Carlson, along with assistant coaches Troy Eickhoff and Tyler Weilbrenner, have been working the team throughout tryouts. Carlson and Eickhoff have worked with the youth program in the past, coaching many of the same players who are now on varsity.
With no graduations, United brings back everybody from last year, including second team Capitol-South All-Conference midfielder Eric Staszak.
“Eric has continued to commit himself to the sport and do all of the things it takes to be a team captain,” said Carlson.
Staszak led the team with five goals last season. Also helping the offensive attack will be senior forward Tobi Arenz, who scored four goals, and junior forward Evan Mathwig. Both players were named all-conference honorable mention.
“There is a lot of offensive talent among that group, and when you factor in some of the other boys that are coming along as well… we’ve got a lot of strong players that will help in that way,” said Carlson.