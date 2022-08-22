Kris Hahn

Junior defender Kris Hahn dribbles the ball against Edgewood. Hahn will be one of the key players on United's backline this season. 

With no graduations from last season, the Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer team returns much experience for the upcoming season.

That experience was put to the test as the United soccer team was without a coaching staff until June. While the coaching staff was getting hired, the senior class was organizing summer practices on their own.

