Worship Cambridge-Deerfield Worship Calendar Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aug. 25 — Aug. 31EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN454 E. Church Rd., Cambridgewww.eastkoshkonong.orgemail: eastkoshkononglutheranchurch@gmail.com(608) 423-3017Eric Hanson, PastorSunday9 a.m. Worship (In-person, YouTube, Facebook)9:40 a.m. Coffee FellowshipMonday9 a.m. Staff MeetingGRACE LUTHERAN ELCA501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”Communion every Sundaygracelutherancambridge.orgJennifer Jelinek, Pastor(608) 423-3135Sunday9 a.m. Worship Service, also on Cable Channel 987 & FacebookMonday9:30 a.m. QuiltersOAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN313 E. Main St., Cambridge(608) 423-3001Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheelerwww.OCPChurch.comoffice@ocpChurch.comCommunion celebrated the first Sunday of each monthChurch office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.Thursday7:30 p.m. AASunday10 a.m. Hybrid WorshipST. JAMES LUTHERANWisconsin Synod415 E. North St., Cambridge(608) 423-3550Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastorstjames415@frontier.comSunday10:15 a.m. Worship w/Communion ServiceTuesday10:45 a.m. Bible ClassST. PIUS X CATHOLIC(608) 423-3015701 W. Water St., Cambridgewww.stpiusxcp.orginfo@stpiusxcp.orgFr. David TimmermanSaturday4 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation5 p.m. MassSunday8:30 a.m. MassTuesday-Friday8:30 a.m. MassFirst Friday of the Month: Eucharistic Adoration following Mass; Reconciliation following MassWILLERUP UNITED METHODIST414 W. Water St. Cambridge(608) 423-3777willerupumc.orgChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.orgJen Wilson, PastorFriday9:30 a.m. Study at Pat Bryans Home10 a.m. Class with Pastor Jen at WillerupSaturday8 a.m. Men’s Study at WillerupSunday10 a.m. Worship4 p.m. Worship at Home Again Senior Living DEERFIELD LUTHERAN206 S. Main St. Deerfield(608) 764-5566Sarah Key, VicarEmail: dlchurchoffice@gmail.comWebsite: dlchurchoffice.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheranSunday9 a.m. Worship w/ Holy CommunionST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN3494 Oak Park Rd., Deerfieldwww.stpll.orgstplloffice@gmail.com(608) 764-5885Holly Slater, PastorSunday9 a.m. Worship with Lutherdale CampersIMMANUEL EV. LUTHERANWisconsin Synod138 County Road BBMarshall/Deerfield, WI 53559(920) 723-1623Paul Scharrer, Pastorpastorps1978@gmail.comSunday9 a.m. Sermon Study of Psalm 139A10:30 a.m. Worship with St. John Newville at the Lake Mills Commons Park with a pot-blessed meal to followROCKDALE LUTHERAN107 Water St., Rockdale(608) 423-3949Margo Martens, Pastorrockdalelutheranchurch.orgSunday9 a.m. WorshipTuesday6:30 p.m. — Festival PlanningWednesday11 a.m. Bible Study — Galleria 214 Coffee Place, CambridgeBIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL2095 Highway W, StoughtonPaul Oatsvall, Pastor(608) 873-7077Sunday9 a.m. Sunday School10 a.m. Worship, lived streamed on FacebookWednesday7 p.m. Bible Study and prayer time Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Six things you need to know about the 2022 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Two die in two-vehicle crash at Reiner Road and Innovation Way UPDATE: One injured, one arrested after cars hit Broadway apartment building Sun Prairie East demolishes Monona Grove 55-0 to start season Sun Prairie West enters first season on football field Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin