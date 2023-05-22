EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd., Cambridge
www.eastkoshkonong.org
email: eastkoshkononglutheranchurch@gmail.com
(608) 423-3017
Eric Hanson, Pastor
Sunday 9 a.m. Worship (In-person, YouTube, Facebook), 9:40 a.m. Coffee Fellowship
Monday 9 a.m. Staff Meeting
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3135
gracelutherancambridge.org
“Gathering in Grace, Growing in Faith, Serving in Love.”
Pastor: Jennifer Jelinek
Communion every Sunday
Sunday 7 a.m. & 9 a.m. Worship Service, also on Cable Channel 987 & Facebook, 10:15 a.m. Sanctuary Choir, Stewardship Committee Meeting
Monday 9:30 a.m. Quilters
Tuesday 6:30 p.m. Piano Recital
Wednesday 9 am. Ruth Circle
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
www.OCPChurch.com
office@ocpChurch.com
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Thursday 7:30 p.m. AA
Sunday 10 a.m. Hybrid Worship, Wear red for Pentecost
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
stjames415@frontier.com
Sunday 10:15 a.m. — Worship Service W/Communion
Tuesday 10:45 a.m. Bible Class
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH
Fr. David Timmerman
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St., Cambridge
www.stpiusxcp.org
info@stpiusxcp.org
Saturday 4 p.m. Reconciliation, 5 p.m. Mass
Sunday 8:30 a.m. Mass
Tuesday-Friday 8:30 a.m. Mass
Eucharistic Adoration is on First Friday of the Month: Following 8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
willerupumc.org
ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org
Jen Wilson, Pastor
Thursday 1:30 p.m. Smrcka Study Group, 7 p.m. Class with Pastor Jen
Friday 9:30 a.m. Pat Bryan Study Group, 10 a.m. Class with Pastor Jen
Saturday 8 a.m. Men’s Study
Sunday 8:45 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9 a.m. Children’s Sunday School, 10 a.m. Worship
Monday 10 a.m. Knitters, 6:30 p.m. ALB Meeting, Kenas Study Group
Tuesday 6:30 p.m. Bible Study at Home Again, Kriedman Study Group
Wednesday 1 p.m. Congregational Care Team, 3:30 p.m. Awana, 6 p.m. Youth Group, 6:30 p.m. Legge Study Group
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
Email: dlchurchoffice@gmail.com
Website: dlchurchoffice.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran
Sunday 9 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd., Deerfield
www.stpll.org
stplloffice@gmail.com
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
Thursday 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Sunday 9 a.m. Worship with Communion, Baptism, Wear red for Pentecost
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
pastorps1978@gmail.com
Sunday 9 a.m. Pentecost Holy Spirit Bless Us, 10:15 a.m. Bible Study — Paul at Philippi (Acts 16)
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN CHURCH
107 Water St., Cambridge, WI
rockdalelutheranchurch@gmail.com
(608) 423-3949
Sunday 9 a.m. Worship
WEST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH
1911 Koshkonong Road
Stoughton, WI 53589
(608) 873-9456
Pastor Eric Bakken
www.westkoshkonongchurch.weebly.com
wkoffice@westklc.org
Sunday 9:30 a.m. Worship Service, coffee fellowship to follow
