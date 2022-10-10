In the Cambridge Hall of Fame Game, Markesan and Cambridge put up hall of fame numbers on offense on Friday, October 7.

The offenses combined for a total of 892 yards, while also scoring 13 touchdowns as Markesan defeated Cambridge 71-35 at Cambridge High School.

