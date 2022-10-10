The offenses combined for a total of 892 yards, while also scoring 13 touchdowns as Markesan defeated Cambridge 71-35 at Cambridge High School.
“Our passing game made plays, and we got a lot of plays down the field,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can stretch the field vertically, and that was the success we had Friday night.”
While Markesan, the sixth-ranked team in Division 6, scored 40 points in the first half, Cambridge hung around as its passing game drove the Blue Jays into Markesan territory.
Cambridge sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman converted those drives into points by scoring on three quarterback sneaks. Freshman running back Owain Nelles also converted a two-point conversion as the Blue Jays trailed 40-21 at the half.
Cambridge continued to score some touchdowns in the second half as sophomore wide receiver Kiefer Parish made a one-handed catch in the end zone in the third quarter. Junior running back Joe Downing also scored an 80-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Markesan put the game out of reach in the second half with three touchdown runs from Micah Kracht. Kracht led Markesan (8-0 overall, 6-0 conference) with 221 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns. Ryan Mast of Markesan also rushed for 158 yards, scoring three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
“Mast is a phenomenal athlete, and he’ll have a chance to be the player of the year,” said Klingbeil.
Buckman finished 16 of 33 for 220 passing yards and a touchdown. Buckman also rushed for 23 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back Drew Holzhueter recorded 10 carries for 41 yards.
“Drew got some positive yards, he wasn’t getting swarmed in the backfield like other games,” said Klingbeil. “We were able to run the ball a little bit more.”
Cambridge (1-7, 1-5) closes out the season on the road at Clinton High School against the Cougars (5-3, 3-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 14.