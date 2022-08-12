Travis Colts and Sam Incha
Freshman Travis Colts makes a block on Sam Incha at a Cambridge football practice on Thursday, August 4. 

Get better and improve everyday.

That’s been the mindset of the Cambridge football team as the Blue Jays look to fill the void left by a graduating senior class.

Matt Buckman
Sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman makes a throw in a Cambridge practice on Thursday, August 4. Buckman will be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. 
