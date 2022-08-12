Get better and improve everyday.
That’s been the mindset of the Cambridge football team as the Blue Jays look to fill the void left by a graduating senior class.
“When you have a team that only has three returning starters on either side of the ball, there's a gulf of experience that’s missing,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “It’s just getting better everyday and coming together as a team.”
While the Blue Jays are young, they’re also talented. The junior varsity team last year went undefeated and many of those players have moved to the varsity level.
“They played really well last year, so we are really looking forward to that group,” said Klingbeil. “Our juniors and seniors have traditionally been a little small, but the sophomore and freshman classes have some really good athletes and so we’re probably going to play a lot of those guys.”
Taking over the starting quarterback position will be sophomore Matt Buckman. While Buckman only attempted one pass as a backup last season, the coaching staff helped Buckman learn the playbook and prepare to become the eventual starter.
“He’s a natural athlete,” said Klingbeil. “He’s got a strong arm so he’s able to throw vertically well and he already knows the route tree.”
Competing on varsity will not be a new challenge for Buckman. The sophomore earned second team all-conference in basketball and played on the boys golf team that took second at state.
“Just keep growing, trying to get better and just keep working,” said Buckman on what he’s learned from his junior varsity experience last season.
Sophomore running back Drew Holzhueter will look to help replace the production of Trey Colts, who rushed for 1,126 yards and scored 13 touchdowns last season.
“I’ve just been thinking about listening to the coaches and listening to what they have to say,” said Holzhueter. “Don’t think you’re always right, and take advice from your teammates.”
Sophomore Kiefer Parish, junior Cade Nottestad and sophomore Nick Ellickson will look to fill holes at wide receiver. Cambridge graduated five of the seven players who caught a pass last season.
With teams in the Eastern Suburban Conference like Marshall, Waterloo and Markesan that traditionally rely on seniors, the Blue Jays bring back talent at linebacker.
Sophomore Aiden Sperle, Holzhueter and junior Joe Downing will help make up the linebackers. Sperle and Downing each recorded over 30 tackles last season and Sperle had two sacks.
“The conference is rolling over. Last year everyone was senior heavy, so this year, if you play a power run team, it’s not going to be 11 seniors that are going to come and smash you in the face, which helps for our younger guys,” said Klingbeil.
Last season, the defense struggled against the run. Cambridge allowed over 2,000 yards and gave up 22 touchdowns on the ground. Senior Quinten Terland will be one of the Cambridge defensive lineman trying to clog up potential run lanes for opponents.
“I just try to show them how things are, how to run things, keep them based on the fundamentals and always help them when I can,” said Terland on helping the younger players.
The secondary also struggled last season, giving up nearly 1,000 passing yards. Parish returns after recording 21 tackles and forcing a fumble last season.
“Our pass coverage last year was not too good,” said Downing. I’ve got a lot more faith in our mostly sophomore defensive backs.”
Cambridge opens the season on the road against Belleville at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 19. The Blue Jays will look for revenge against Belleville after the Wildcats pitched a 55-0 shutout of Cambridge last season.
“Guys are stepping up. It’s been really fun to coach this group because they listen, they’re coachable, they listen, they’re doing the right things and they’ll continue to grow,” said Klingbeil.
The seniors are Devin Johnson, Quinten Terland, Gunner Sperle, Zeke Clary, Roman Leto and Logan Teague. The juniors are Cade Nottestad, Tyce Bettenhausen, Devin Schuchart, Joe Downing, Jamayne Flom-Pressley and Marco Damini.
The sophomores are Kiefer Parish, Matt Buckman, Drew Holzhueter, Gavin Reed, Nick Ellickson, Kyle Polster, Ben Fisher, Arden Vandeneinde, Garret Wendricks, Sam Hanson, Maverick Slaven, Aiden Sperle, Arshenyo Chen and Matt Duell. The freshmen are Mason Sonnerberg, Owain Nelles and Travis Colts.
