Clinton senior running back Peyton Bingham rushed for 337 yards and scored five touchdowns as the Cambridge football team lost its season finale 46-0 to the Cougars (6-3 overall, 4-3 conference) on Friday, October 14.

“The challenge for us was the conditions,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “It was raining, sloppy and it was going to be a hard night for us to pass, which is our strength right now, and we knew defensively it was going to be hard to stop their quarterback and run game.”

