Horicon/Hustisford scored 21 points in the second half to pull away from Cambridge in a Blue Jays 35-7 loss on Friday, September 23.

“They just wore us down,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbiel. “It’s the same story we’ve had all year where we can hang in there for a half or a couple of quarters, and then at some point, whether it's the third quarter or fourth quarter, we just get worn down.”

