The young Cambridge football team was overmatched by the senior-heavy Marshall Cardinals on Friday, September 30.
The Cardinals rushed for 409 yards as the Blue Jays fell 54-20 on their homecoming game at Cambridge High School.
The young Cambridge football team was overmatched by the senior-heavy Marshall Cardinals on Friday, September 30.
The Cardinals rushed for 409 yards as the Blue Jays fell 54-20 on their homecoming game at Cambridge High School.
“Their size advantage is something that’s tough to overcome,” said Cambridge head coach Michael Klingbeil. “All it takes is one break down or two missed tackles and all of a sudden, they get a big play. That’s part of our young guys, we defend something successfully, but at times we’re inconsistent.”
Marshall (6-1 overall, 5-0 conference) opened up a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Quarterback Collin Peterson rushed for a 19-yard touchdown, and threw an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Wyatt Jennings. In the second quarter, Marshall running back Ramon Campos scored two rushing touchdowns, and linebacker Brayden Klubertanz returned an interception for a touchdown.
Trailing 35-0 entering the third quarter, the Cambridge offense put points on the board coming out of the half. Sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman threw a 7-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Cade Nottestad.
“We’re seeing flashes of life from our younger guys that are performing really well,” said Klingbeil.
The Cardinals scored twice in the third when Peterson scored on a 25-yard run and Campos scored on a 26-yard run.
Cambridge sophomore running back Drew Holzhueter scored in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run. After Jacob Dominguez scored a 1-yard touchdown for Marshall, Buckman threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Marco Damini late in the game, making the final 54-20.
“It was very difficult for us to stop them, but offensively in the second half, we were able to put drives together, and put points on the board,” said Klingbeil.
Buckman was 18 of 32 for 236 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Holzhueter had six catches for 110 yards, while leading the Blue Jays on defense with 11 tackles. Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Kiefer Parish recorded five catches for 54 yards, and picked off a pass on defense.
Cambridge (1-6, 1-4) plays in its “Hall of Fame Game” against Markesan (7-0, 5-0) at 7 p.m. at Cambridge High School on Friday, October 7.
Marshall 54, Cambridge 20
Marshall 14 21 12 7 — 54
Cambridge 0 0 7 13 — 20
1st quarter
M — Collin Peterson 19-yard run (Schepp kick).
M — Collin Peterson 11-yard pass to Wyatt Jennings (Schepp kick).
2nd quarter
M — Ramon Campos 7-yard run (Schepp kick).
M — Brayden Klubertanz 35-yard interception (Schepp kick).
M — Ramon Campos 9-yard run (Schepp kick).
3rd quarter
C — Matt Buckman 7-yard pass to Cade Nottestad (Kick good).
M — Collin Peterson 25-yard run (Kick fail).
M — Ramon Campos 26-yard run (Conversion successful).
4th quarter
C — Drew Holzhueter 5-yard run (Kick fail).
M — Jacob Dominguez 1-yard run (Kick good).
C — Matt Buckman 4-yard pass to Marco Damini (Kick good).
Team statistics — Total offense: M 458 C 268. First downs: M 25 C 12. Rushing: M 41-409 C 13-32. Passing M 49 C 236. Penalties M 3-25 C 4-30.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.