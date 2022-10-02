The young Cambridge football team was overmatched by the senior-heavy Marshall Cardinals on Friday, September 30.

Matt Buckman
Buy Now

Sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman looks downfield in Cambridge's 54-20 loss to Marshall on Friday, September 30. Buckman threw two touchdowns in the loss. 

The Cardinals rushed for 409 yards as the Blue Jays fell 54-20 on their homecoming game at Cambridge High School.

Mara Brown named athlete of the month for September by Cambridge High School
Kiefer Parish and Marco Damini
Buy Now

Sophomore defensive back Kiefer Parish, left, and junior defensive back Marco Damini, right, converge on a tackle in a Cambridge 54-20 loss to Marshall on Friday, September 30. 
Marco Damini
Buy Now

Junior wide receiver Marco Damini gets away from a Marshall defender on Friday, September 30. 
Joe Downing
Buy Now

Junior running back Joe Downing blocks on a Cambridge pass attempt on Friday, September 30. 
Matt Buckman throws four touchdowns passes in a Cambridge football win over Dodgeland
Cambridge softball win first ever regional title with upset wins over Brodhead, Lakeside Lutheran
Devin Johnson
Buy Now

Senior offensive lineman Devin Johnson blocks during a Cambridge run on Friday, September 30. 

Tags