Only trailing by seven points entering the half, the Blue Jays were unable to replicate their success from the first half to the second half.

Marco Damini
Junior defensive back Marco Damini wraps up a Waterloo runner in a Cambridge 57-28 loss on Friday, September 9. Damini caught a touchdown pass in the loss. 

Waterloo scored 35 second-half points to pull away as the Cambridge football team lost 57-28 at Cambridge High School on Friday, September 9.

Cade Nottestad
Junior defensive back Cade Nottestad trips up Waterloo quarterback Cal Hush on Friday, September 9. 
Quinten Terland
Senior offensive lineman Quinten Terland holds a block on Friday, September 9. 
Matt Buckman
Sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman makes a throw downfield on Friday, September 9. 
Kiefer Parish
Sophomore defensive back Kiefer Parish returns a kick on Friday, September 9. 
Kyle Polster
Sophomore defensive back Kyle Polster gets downfield on a punt. 
Roman Leto
Senior tight end Roman Leto gets into the end zone after scoring a touchdown. 
