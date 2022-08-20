Four second-quarter touchdowns sunk the Blue Jays as Cambridge football lost 44-7 to Belleville at Belleville High School on Friday.
“They’re really experienced, they had a great run last year and they got some guys that are really talented,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “It’s just a struggle playing sophomores against seniors.”
Belleville running back Landry Yarbough scored a 24-yard rushing touchdown to open the scoring for the Wildcats. Kaden Desmet added the extra point. Desmet also hit a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter, giving Belleville a 10-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Cambridge sophomore defensive back Kiefer Parish took the kick 90 yards for the lone Blue Jay touchdown. Junior kicker Sam Hansen added the extra point, cutting the lead to 17-7.
“Kiefer looked really good on that run too,” said Klingbeil. “He didn’t look like a sophomore when he took off.”
“We’ve shown flashes of good play, and that was one of the highlights,” added Klingbeil. “We’re going to try and get more of those from different players.”
In the second quarter, Yarbough busted through for a 69-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats quickly found the end zone again as Keyes found wide receiver Andrew Ace for a 27-yard passing touchdown. Keyes then threw a 38-yard touchdown to wide receiver Demarcus Conner.
Belleville scored its final touchdown with a minute left before halftime when Keyes found Desmet for a 35-yard touchdown, pushing Belleville to a 44-7 lead.
“For as young as we are, we were somewhat consistent and it wasn’t like a fire drill out there where guys were going in all different directions. It’s just a matter of gaining needed experience.”
Cambridge sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman went 11 of 20 for 70 yards and two interceptions. Parish was the leading receiver for the Blue Jays, recording four catches for 38 yards. Senior tight end Roman Leto caught a 20-yard pass.
Sophomore defensive lineman Aiden Sperle recorded seven tackles and a sack. Sophomore running back Drew Holzhueter carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards in the loss.
Cambridge (0-1) returns home to face Deerfield (1-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26.