Four second-quarter touchdowns sunk the Blue Jays as Cambridge football lost 44-7 to Belleville at Belleville High School on Friday.

“They’re really experienced, they had a great run last year and they got some guys that are really talented,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “It’s just a struggle playing sophomores against seniors.”

