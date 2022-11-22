The Cambridge girls basketball team lost 42-34 to Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol Crossover matchup on Tuesday, November 22 at Lakeside Lutheran High School.

Brooke Stenklyft and Mya Lehmann named to Capitol-South All-Conference team

Sophomores Brooke Stenklyft and Megan Bernhardt both had team-high 11 points. Senior Kayla Roidt, junior Mara Brown and junior Saveaa Freeland each had four points for the Blue Jays.

Cambridge softball: Saveea Freeland verbally commits to Illinois State
Wendy Johnson (Zimmick) to be inducted into the Cambridge Athletic Hall of Fame

Tags