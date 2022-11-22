hot Cambridge girls basketball defeated by Lakeside Lutheran By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Nov 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge girls basketball team lost 42-34 to Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol Crossover matchup on Tuesday, November 22 at Lakeside Lutheran High School. Brooke Stenklyft and Mya Lehmann named to Capitol-South All-Conference teamSophomores Brooke Stenklyft and Megan Bernhardt both had team-high 11 points. Senior Kayla Roidt, junior Mara Brown and junior Saveaa Freeland each had four points for the Blue Jays. Cambridge softball: Saveea Freeland verbally commits to Illinois StateLakeside Lutheran was led by Marin Riesen, who had a game-high 14 points. Cambridge is 1-2 on the season. Wendy Johnson (Zimmick) to be inducted into the Cambridge Athletic Hall of Fame Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now 2016 DeForest high school grad now producing award-winning nature-themed show for kids Sun Prairie West has the pieces to win now Boys hockey: Olson steps down as coach, Warriors lose season opener at Middleton Wolves have high hopes on the hardwood Sun Prairie School Board accepts resignation of Prairie View teacher accused of recording students Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin