CAMBRIDGE GIRLS GOLF Cambridge girls golf fifth at Jefferson; sixth at Evansville By Nate Gilbert Jefferson Daily Union Sep 19, 2022 The Rock Valley Conference wrapped up regular season play on Monday, September 19 at Evansville Golf Club. For Cambridge, which shot 246 to place sixth, junior Alexis Viola shot 52, sophomore Katherine Brown shot 59, sophomore Zoe Krueger shot 63 and sophomore Hannah Larsen shot 72. Team scores: Jefferson 187, Lakeside Lutheran 194, East Troy 203, McFarland 213, Edgerton 225, Cambridge 246, Beloit Turner 248, Clinton 253, Evansville 272. Jefferson Golf Course Cambridge's girls golf team shot 202 and placed fifth at a Rock Valley mini-meet held at Jefferson Golf Course on Thursday, September 15. Senior Bella Hollis and sophomore Katherine Brown both shot 48 for the Blue Jays. Freshman Josie Punsel (50) and sophomore Zoe Krueger (56) also scored for Cambridge. Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt earned medalist honors after shooting 2-over 37, which held off Lakeside Lutheran by five shots to win the team title. Team scores: Jefferson 170, Lakeside Lutheran 175, McFarland 189, Edgerton 197, Cambridge 202, East Troy 207, Clinton 224, Turner 225, Evansville 228.