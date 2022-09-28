hot CAMBRIDGE GIRLS GOLF Cambridge girls golf season comes to a close at regionals By Nate Gilbert Jefferson Daily Union csteed Author email Sep 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cambridge's girls golf team finished its season by placing ninth at a WIAA Division 2 regional on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course. Girls tennis: Fort Atkinson/Cambridge ninth at Badger Conference tournamentThe Blue Jays shot 500. Junior Alexis Viola, sophomore Katherine Brown and senior Bella Hollis all shot 121 for Cambridge, tying for 33rd overall. Sophomore Zoe Krueger (137) finished 50th. Cory Robinson to be inducted into the Cambridge Athletic Hall of FameJefferson, led by meet medalist Payton Schmidt who shot 78, shot 390 to hold off Lakeside Lutheran (393) for the team title. Cambridge volleyball defeated by Wisconsin HeightsTeam scores: Jefferson 390, Lakeside Lutheran 393, Edgewood 402, East Troy 416, Southwestern co-op 418, Darlington 446, Edgerton 454, Turner 471, Cambridge 500, Evansville 509, Clinton 538. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie resident in need of an emergency kidney donor Deputies investigating double fatality in Medina Football: Norskies roll to third straight win, beat Monona Grove Topel’s state of the art facility now open, grand re-opening to be Saturday Man referred after mental health call at Sun Prairie apartment building Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin