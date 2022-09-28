Cambridge's girls golf team finished its season by placing ninth at a WIAA Division 2 regional on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course.

The Blue Jays shot 500. Junior Alexis Viola, sophomore Katherine Brown and senior Bella Hollis all shot 121 for Cambridge, tying for 33rd overall. Sophomore Zoe Krueger (137) finished 50th.

