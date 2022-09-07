hot Cambridge girls golf seventh at Glen Erin By Nate Gilbert Jefferson Daily Union csteed Author email Sep 7, 2022 Sep 7, 2022 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge's girls golf team shot a 238, finishing seventh at a Rock Valley Conference mini-meet held at Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Buy Now Alexis Viola watches a shot drop at the Rock Valley Conference mini meet held at Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, September 7. Calahan Steed Deerfield/Cambridge cross country: Emme Drobac breaks school record as girls take first, boys eighth at Cam-Rock InvitationalJunior Alexis Viola led the Blue Jays with a round of 56. Sophomores Katherine Brown (56), Hannah Larson (62) and Zoe Krueger (64) also scored. Buy Now Amerie Timler hits a shot out of the rough at the Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, September 7. Calahan Steed Matt Buckman throws three touchdowns; Kiefer Parish scores twice, but Cambridge football falls to Palmyra-EagleJefferson won the event with a school-record score of 169 and junior Payton Schmidt shot 3-over 38 to win medalist honors. Cambridge girls golf sixth at East Troy, ninth at EdgertonTeam scores: Jefferson 169, Lakeside Lutheran 177, McFarland 207, Edgerton 211, East Troy 217, Beloit Turner 224, Cambridge 238, Clinton 248, Evansville 256. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now WalletHub ranks Sun Prairie ranks 218th most equitable school district in state Deputies investigate single-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 151 in Bristol Lane's three TDs, tough running leads Lodi past Lakeside Lutheran in Capitol North football clash Madison man arrested after domestic standoff with Sun Prairie police Lake Mills Area School District to host referendum info sessions in September, October Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin