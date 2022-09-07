The Cambridge's girls golf team shot a 238, finishing seventh at a Rock Valley Conference mini-meet held at Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Alexis Viola
Alexis Viola watches a shot drop at the Rock Valley Conference mini meet held at Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, September 7. 
Junior Alexis Viola led the Blue Jays with a round of 56. Sophomores Katherine Brown (56), Hannah Larson (62) and Zoe Krueger (64) also scored.

Amerie Timler
Amerie Timler hits a shot out of the rough at the Glen Erin Golf Club on Wednesday, September 7. 
