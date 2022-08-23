hot Cambridge girls golf seventh at Lake Mills By Nate Gilbert Jefferson Daily Union csteed Author email Aug 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge girls golf team shot 235, placing seventh, at the Rock Valley mini-meet held at the Lake Mills Golf Club on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Cambridge volleyball earns win against Lourdes Academy, loses to Cambria-Friesland and Horicon in quadJunior Amerie Timler shot 52 to lead the Blue Jays. Sophomore Katherine Brown shot 58, junior Alexis Viola shot 61 and senior Bella Hollis shot 64. Cambridge/Deerfield United boys soccer team brings back experience for upcoming seasonJefferson junior Payton Schmidt and Lakeside Lutheran senior Ava Heckmann both shot even-par 36 to share medalist honors. Cambridge football drops season opener against BellevilleTeam scores: Lakeside Lutheran 169, Jefferson 192, East Troy 192, Edgerton 217, McFarland 220, Turner 222, Cambridge 235, Clinton 236, Evansville 272. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATE: Two die in two-vehicle crash at Reiner Road and Innovation Way Sun Prairie West wins first football game in school history Lake Mills Holiday Inn Express gets rezone UPDATE: One injured, one arrested after cars hit Broadway apartment building Sun Prairie East demolishes Monona Grove 55-0 to start season Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin