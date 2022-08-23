The Cambridge girls golf team shot 235, placing seventh, at the Rock Valley mini-meet held at the Lake Mills Golf Club on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Junior Amerie Timler shot 52 to lead the Blue Jays. Sophomore Katherine Brown shot 58, junior Alexis Viola shot 61 and senior Bella Hollis shot 64.

